iPhone 12 Will Feature 64MP Sensor; iOS 14 Will Focus on Stability

As per new leaks, Apple is planning on including a 64MP camera sensor in iPhone 12 to improve capture quality and night mode. The company is also working on bringing night mode to all camera lenses, a macro lens, improvements to Smart HDR, larger batteries and more. The source also says that iOS 14 will just be stability update, with no new major features.

These leaks come are from PineLeaks on Twitter, which is run by XDA writer Max Weinbach. He has accurately leaked Apple news in the past, including the removal of the old volume HUD in iOS 13. In a new tweet thread, he went into detail on a number of new camera related features that Apple is working on for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for 2020, as well as AirTags, 5G, and iOS 14. Here is everything revealed by PineLeaks:

Apple is testing a larger 64MP sensor, sourced from Sony, to allow iPhone 12 to capture more light and detail. The 64MP sensor will likely use pixel binning like most Android phones, so the actual output will not likely be in the form of large 64MP images.

Night mode will be available on all cameras in iPhone 12, including the front camera, ultra-wide and telephoto.

A ‘macro camera’ is also being worked on, which will allow users to focus on objects from just 2.2cm distance. It’s not clear how Apple will implement it - whether it will be yet another new lens, or an existing lens will be used for macro shots.

Ultra wide lens will be 35% wider. It is currently 120 degrees wide on iPhone 11. We hope it does not cause a fish-eye effect by going wider.

Smart HDR will get further improvements. PineLeaks claims to have seen the improvements it brings and says “it’s very good”.

Due to 5G, iPhone 12 batteries will be 10% larger than their predecessors.

AirTags will have a lost mode, which will allow users to scan lost tags and return them to their owners.

iOS 14 will not ship with major new features. It will focus on stability and feature updated design and user interfaces. iOS 13 launch was full of issues so this is not surprising. It is also expected that iOS 14 will allow users to change default apps, support all existing iOS 13 compatible devices,

Verizon is trying to get an exclusive red iPhone 12 Pro with mmWave. It would be extremely unlike Apple to agree.

PineLeaks also shared Apple’s plans for future iPhones. The company is working on using mirrors and prisms to reduce the size of the Face ID unit on iPhones, and ultimately get rid of the notch in the future. This is still in testing stages.

