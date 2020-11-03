iPhone 12 Pro Appears to Be in Higher Demand Than Cheaper iPhone 12, Says New Report

New data suggests that the more costly iPhone 12 Pro appears to be gaining more popularity than the less expensive iPhone 12. That is surprising to hear considering that the iPhone 11 launched back in 2019 for $699 and it continues to be the top-selling model for Apple globally and the iPhone 12 follows it up with a slightly more, yet competitive pricing. Let us discuss some of the reasons why the pricier model is somehow getting more attention.

A Price Increase of $100 for the iPhone 12 Might Give Customers More Encouragement to Get More Features and Pick up the iPhone 12 Pro Instead

According to a JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, an iPhone Availability Tracker note spotted by AppleInsider details the lead times for the iPhone 12 being normalized. This sort of data can be gathered based on delivery-at-home dates. When it comes to the iPhone 12 Pro, the time to receive the $999 model maintained an average of 23 days, while the iPhone 12’s availability stood at 10 days worldwide.

There was also a report stating that iPhone 12 Pro’s production was increased in order to keep up with demand. It appears that Apple might not have been aware that the more expensive model would have garnered a significant amount of popularity in such a short time. Keep in mind that both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on pre-order at the same date, so it’s not like the cheaper version had some advantage when it came to a release timeline.

It’s possible that with the increase in the price of the iPhone 12, its popularity diminished. Back in 2019, when the iPhone 11 was released for $699, there was a $300 price difference between this model and the iPhone 11 Pro, compelling tons of customers to pick up the less pricey version thanks to its price-to-performance ratio. With the iPhone 12’s release, that ratio has been reduced quite a bit.

Even now, if you take a look at the iPhone 12’s pricing on Apple’s online store, the SIM-free version will set you back by $829, a price that’s only $170 less than the base model of the iPhone 12 Pro. Looking at this small difference, it will make little sense for buyers to save that $170, especially when they’re getting a more premium handset with additional features ranging from an extra camera, a LiDAR unit that can measure your height instantly, better hardware stabilization, twice the internal storage and more.

What reasons do you have for the iPhone 12 Pro being more popular than its cheaper cousin? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: AppleInsider