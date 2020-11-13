iPhone 12 Pro DxOMark Review Places Apple’s Flagship in Top-Five of Best-Performing Smartphone Cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro review from DxOMark is finally here, highlighting the latest imaging system's pros and cons. As most of you know, the iPhone 12 Pro features a triple-rear-camera array coupled with a LiDAR sensor that helps do things like measuring someone’s height instantly.

Previous reports have mentioned that the iPhone 12 Pro uses larger sensors than its predecessor, giving it an edge in image and video capturing. DxOMark has also explained what makes the camera stand out, so let us get into the details right away.

DxOMark gave the iPhone 12 Pro a photo score of 135 and a video score of 112. Both these numbers help Apple’s flagship reach the top of the rankings, but the zoom part where the iPhone 12 Pro loses on the overall points chart. The review website explains this in the following, stating that the model only sports a 2x optical magnification.

“With a DxOMark Camera overall score of 128, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro makes it into the top five in our ranking, improving on last year’s 11 Pro Max by four points and replacing it as the best Apple device in our database. The overall score is founded on a high Photo score of 135 and a very good Video score of 112. With a score of 66, Zoom is the area where the iPhone 12 Pro loses some points against the best in class, mainly due to its tele-lens offering only a 2x optical magnification.”

Fortunately, iPhones have always been an excellent tool for video capture, and the iPhone 12 Pro is no exception. Users have plenty of options when recording footage, and even though Apple’s flagship doesn’t offer 8K recording, we believe it’s overkill for smartphones right now. Video stabilization has also been praised by DxOMark, though the review points out that there’s a loss in detail in low-light conditions when capturing images and video. It’s an area where all smartphone cameras suffer, so perhaps in a few years, phone makers will find a way to eliminate or, at the very least, mitigate this limitation.

DxOMark has also provided a conclusion below, calling it the best iPhone in its database, as it shines in both videos and still imaging in multiple lighting conditions.

“The iPhone 12 Pro isn’t even the top-flight model in Apple’s 2020 smartphone lineup, but still makes it into the upper echelons of our ranking and is for now the best iPhone in our database. Its Photo performance is solid across the board and a slight improvement over last year’s flagship 11 Pro Max in many areas. The new model shines in its video mode, which thanks to HLG Dolby Vision technology, offers a wider dynamic range than many rival phones. If tele-zooming is a high priority, the iPhone 12 Pro might not be your number one pick, but it’s an easy recommendation for any other mobile imaging application.”

If you wish to check out the entire review, do make sure to click on the source link below.

News Source: DxOMark