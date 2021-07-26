Apple’s Latest Shot on iPhone Video Demonstrates Fimmaking Techniques on iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 was launched last year and the devices have been a huge hit given how amazing the new design is and the number of other upgrades that it received. The camera setup on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models is astonishing especially the video recording aspect. In addition, the company never seizes an opportunity to promote its devices. Hence, the company has shared another video ad that promotes the iPhone 12's filmmaking capabilities.

Apple's Latest Shot on iPhone Video Details Video Recording Capabilities of the iPhone 12

Apple's new video ad is part of its ongoing Shot on iPhone campaign, demonstrating how users can use the iPhone 12 to make a great movie. The video ad walks you through various steps on how you can get the most out of the iPhone 12 when it comes to video recording. For instance, the video shows how you can use the Ultra-Wide angle lens for a unique perspective. In addition, one of my favorite tricks is the one did through the revolving light.

You can check out the video embedded below for more details on the video recording techniques on the iPhone 12. The new video is part of many additions that the company has shared to highlight the iPhone 12's video recording capabilities. We will share more details on the Shot on iPhone campaign as soon as more ads are shared. Let us know in the comments how you liked it.