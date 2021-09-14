iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Get a $100 Price Cut After iPhone 13 Unveiling; iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Discontinued

Shortly after the arrival of the iPhone 13 series, Apple introduced price cuts to last year’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, indicating that these are still up for grabs if you do not find the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini appealing, for some reason. Unfortunately, for obvious reasons, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini Now Starts From $599 After the Price Cut

If you visit Apple’s online store, the iPhone 12 mini with 64GB internal storage will cost you $599, while the larger 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with the same onboard memory will cost $699. The iPhone 13 mini costs the same as the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 costs $799. One would wonder that if they are getting some savings picking up any previous-generation model, what benefits are there in picking up the latest version.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Have Absolutely Identical Camera Features, Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Well, for one thing, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature 128GB of storage for their base versions, making it twice the internal memory compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Secondly, there are various camera improvements added, despite the fact that both members of the iPhone 13 lineup feature a rear dual-camera setup. You also get better battery life, which was expected and necessary, especially for those wanting to pick up the iPhone 13 mini.

The latest handsets also feature Apple’s latest and greatest A15 Bionic, but aside from witnessing the performance difference in benchmarks, we doubt you will be able to tell the difference between this SoC and the A14 Bionic powering the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. If you are interested in picking up the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini instead, do note that both will be available to pre-order this Friday, and will officially launch on September 24.