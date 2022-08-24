Menu
AORUS’s PCIe Gen 5 Quad NVMe M.2 SSD Add In Card Offers Up To 16 GB Capacities & 60 GB/s Bandwidth

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 24, 2022
AORUS's PCIe Gen 5 Quad NVMe M.2 Add In Card Offers Up To 16 GB Capacities & 60 GB/s Bandwidth 1
Image source: Gigabyte

GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd revealed the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor with PCIe 5.0 support. The adapter is a single-slot Add-In Card showcasing four NVMe M.2 slots, supporting a maximum of four PCIe 5.0 solid state drives with 16 TB of storage.

GIGABYTE reveals AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor with 4 Built-in NVMe M.2 SSD Slots

By configuring a RAID array, the bandwidth can boost up to 60 GB/s to permit tremendous data files to transmit quickly. The eight integrated temperature sensors and active temperature-controlled double ball bearing fan help to offer large-capacity, ultra-fast, and ultra-cool data access.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Porsche Design & AGON by AOC Reveal Premium PD27S 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Easy set-up, flexible extendibility, large-capacity storage for a striking performance

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor showcases a brushed aluminum armor and a baseplate for refined heat dissipation with a stylish aesthetic. The elegant single-slot design dramatically enhances the comfort of expansion without fearing interference with different PCIe devices. The distinctive internal thermal structure of the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor consists of an improved extensive heatsink and a double-sided heightened conductivity thermal pad. This design can effectively disperse the heat affected by the high-speed function of the SSDs due to the considerable air volume replaced by the 5cm double ball bearing fan. The AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor incorporates eight thermal sensors, providing users immediate control of the operating temperatures when using GIGABYTE's premier AORUS Storage Manager and SSD Tool Box applications. The built-in smart dynamic fan speed control can modify the fan speed to provide a silent and cool operation.

With the coming PCIe 5.0 platform, high-speed storage can reach access speed of more than 10 GB/s. For users who chase higher performance, GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC leads the way to extreme performance by building a disk array. Integrating four PCIe 5.0 slots, users can choose different NVMe M.2 SSDs with customized capacity and performance for the greatest flexibility. Meanwhile, the advanced thermal design prevents thermal throttling under high-speed operation which makes GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC the best choice when upgrading storage performance.

— Jackson Hsu, Director of the Channel Solutions Product Development Division, GIGABYTE

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor supports PCIe 5.0 interface and is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0/3.0, releasing the peak performance of the platform regardless of its generation. The innovation of an autonomous PCIe 5.0 controller paired with a complete signal-stabilized controller guarantees that each SSD operates with existing PCIe 5.0 bandwidth to deliver stable and high-speed performance. Users can also improve system performance to the maximum 60 GB/s bandwidth by configuring RAID with other NVMe M.2 SSD.

AORUS's PCIe Gen 5 Quad NVMe M.2 Add In Card Offers Up To 16 GB Capacities & 60 GB/s Bandwidth 2

GIGABYTE's new generation of Intel and AMD motherboards, Z690 or above, feature PCIe 5.0 support, low impedance, and server-grade PCB design, boosting PCIe storage performance by increasing bandwidth while releasing hidden performance from connected peripherals.

News Source: Gigabyte

