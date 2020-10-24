iPhone 12 Drop Test Reveals How Strong the Ceramic Sheild Glass Really Is – Video

Apple bragged a lot about its new iPhone 12 and how durable it is compared to its predecessor. The company brought forward a stronger cover glass called the Ceramic Shield and it is was quoted to offer four times better resistance to drops. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for sale and reviewers have been testing the devices so we can make better decisions. A new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro drop test video has been published which shows the durability and how strong the Ceramic Shield really is.

New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Drop Test and Scratch Test Reveals the True Durability of the Ceramic Shields

The two videos posted on YouTube show the Ceramic Shield's durability in terms of resistance to scratches and breaking. Tech channel MobileReviewsEH made use of a force meter to test the durability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's cover glass in contrast to last year's iPhone 11. The force meter will apply pressure on the display and measure it in Newton. In comparison, the iPhone 12's cover glass cracked at 443 Newtons while the iPhone 11's cover glass broke at 352 Newtons. The numbers show significant improvement over last year, indicating that is indeed durable.

The scratch test was conducted through coins and knife and to our surprise, the Ceramic Shield withstood the household metals. The iPhone 11 scratched easily at level 6 while the iPhone 12 scratched at level 7 on the Mohs hardness test.

Apart from this, what we have been looking forward to the most was the drop test. The new iPhone 12 drop test conducted by EverythingApplePro measuring the device's toughness. Filip drops the two new models - iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from various heights. The iPhone 12 duo survived the drop test from waist and head height without any major issues. However, the aluminum chassis on the iPhone 12 received a pretty hefty dent on one of the first falls. The stainless steel chassis on the iPhone 12 Pro was resistant to dents but witnessed scuffings on the sides.

The Ceramic Shield withstood drops from all heights and finally gave up when the iPhone 12 was dropped from a height of over 10 feet. The iPhone 12 Pro survived the 10 feet fall but both models were deformed after the test. The test shows how strong the Ceramic Shield really is and without a shadow of a doubt, we can conclude that the front glass on Apple's latest iPhone 12 series is pretty durable and comparatively stronger than previous models.

Even though the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are durable, we would still advise you to put a case and a screen protector for extended durability. Check out the videos embedded above for more details.

Are you getting the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro models or waiting for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments section below.