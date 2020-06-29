iPhone 12 Series Could Get Native 4K 120FPS Video Recording Option, According to Fresh iOS 14 Beta 1 Leak

Back in 2017, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X were the first-ever smartphones to provide 4K 60FPS video recording support. Once more, Apple is looking to be the first in the same department, but with the framerate increased considerably. According to one tipster, who has apparently found info in the iOS 14 Beta 1 filesystem, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will get 4K 120FPS native video recording support. That’s not the only feature you’re getting, and we’ll be talking more about this in profound detail.

4K 240FPS Option Might Also Be Present, but Apple Might Limit That to Slow-Motion Recording

Where Apple’s competitors are providing 8K 30FPS video recording support in their flagships, the iPhone 12 launch might take things in a different direction. According to Twitter user Pine, who has collaborated with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, the upcoming iPhone 12 series might get 4K 120FPS native video recording support. He also states that there might be an option for 4K 240FPS recording, but that might be limited to the slow-motion category.

As stated in the report, together with @EveryApplePro, we were able to discover evidence of 4k 120 and 4k 240 FPS video modes inside the latest iOS 14 Beta 1 filesystem.

In accordance to that, we believe that the upcoming iPhone will allow for 4k 120 FPS native video recording. — Pine (@PineLeaks) June 29, 2020

If you check out the entire Twitter thread, he also mentions that the 4K 120FPS option might be stacked in the slow-motion category as well, so it’s unconfirmed whether it will be available natively for users or not. Personally, even 4K 60FPS was more than enough, but since manufacturers have been in a race with each other in an attempt to provide users with tons of camera features, we’ll have to wait and see what the iPhone 12 actually delivers.

It’s possible Apple wants to avoid 8K 30FPS as a smartphone camera since a small sensor might deliver diminishing returns to the user when it comes to image quality. Additionally, it’s also taxing on the smartphone as a whole, with a previous finding summarizing that the Galaxy S20’s 8K video recording option was capped at 5 minutes. Whether or not Apple also finds a way to provide 8K video recording to users, we’ll find out when more leaks pop up, so stay tuned.

