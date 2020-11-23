iPad Pro With OLED Screen to Arrive in H2, 2021, but After mini-LED Version Has Launched

A considerable number of reports have mentioned the arrival of a mini-LED iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen in the first half of 2021, alongside the new AirPods 3, if true wireless earbuds matter to you. What’s strange about the latest report is that it’s the first time Apple is said to gravitate to OLED technology for another iPad Pro model, and that’s slated to arrive in H2, 2021.

OLED Screens Will Reportedly Be Provided by Samsung and Feature a New Technology to Prevent Display Burn-In

Samsung, a pioneer in OLED screens for smartphones and tablets, is expected to provide this technology for the upcoming iPad Pro model. According to a report from The Elec, the Korean manufacturer will employ a new manufacturing technique that would prevent screen burn-in problems. If the 12.9-inch iPad Pro shall be treated to a mini-LED panel, it’s highly likely that the smaller 11-inch version will sport this regular OLED tech.

If both models tout a 120Hz refresh rate, it will make the deal even sweeter, though it’s not confirmed how much customers will need to pay for this improvement in technology paired with a faster screen. The Elec also mentions that the iPad Pro’s adoption of OLED could be delayed as mini-LED is expected to gain traction in the coming years. Apple will eventually gravitate to microLED, but according to a previous report, the transition could take a minimum of three years, with the Apple Watch the first product from the company to adopt this advanced display technology, not an iPhone or an iPad.

We also believe Apple will use its 5nm A14X Bionic on both iPad Pro models, making it the first SoC on an advanced node to be found in its ‘Pro’ tablet line. Since a shift to OLED has just been discussed today instead of mini-LED, we highly recommend treating this report with a pinch of salt for now, and we’ll update our readers with more information in the future.

News Source: The Elec