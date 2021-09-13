iPad mini 6 Case Leaks to Show Relocated Volume Buttons on Top for Apple Pencil Placement

Apple is set to take center stage tomorrow to announce the iPhone 13 series along with the Apple Watch Series 7. While we are expecting the company to announce the iPad mini 6 at a later date, images of the device's case have appeared online. The latest leak appears to show Volume buttons on the top of the device, relocated from the side. What this means is that the iPad mini 6 will be able to attach itself to the full-size Apple Pencil.

The iPad mini 6 Will Feature Volume Buttons on Top to Accommodate the Apple Pencil on the Side

The images of the iPad mini 6 case were shared by Majin Bu on Twitter. It was previously reported that the iPad mini 6 will feature an iPad Air-like design featuring a larger display and slimmed-down bezels. Touch ID will be embedded in the Power button as there will be no Home button on the front. While the iPad mini 6 will feature a lot of similarities with the iPad Air, one major difference will be the relocated Volume buttons on the top.

This will be the first time an iPad will feature Volume buttons on the top. The reason to relocate the Power buttons is to fit the Apple Pencil on the side. Since the iPad mini 6 will be the smallest iPad, it does not have the space available on the side to fit the Volume buttons as well as the Apple Pencil. Henceforth, Apple will potentially move the Volume buttons on the top to accommodate the Apple Pencil on the side.

The Volume buttons will rest opposite to Touch ID. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on relocated Volume buttons on the iPad mini 6. We have previously seen metal molds of the device featuring the same change. This means that there is some credibility to the leaked images of the device. It would also make sense for Apple to move the Volume buttons on the iPad Air and iPad Pro models. This is due to the fact that the bigger iPads are mostly used in landscape mode for work and other purposes. This will give users the option to easily operate the volume.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.