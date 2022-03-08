iPad Air 5 to Feature Apple’s M1 Chip Coupled With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage

Apple's Spring event is mere hours away where the company will announce a boatload of new products including the iPad Air 5. We are now hearing that the iPad Air 5 will feature Apple's custom M1 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. If this is true, the gap between Apple's iPad Pro models and the iPad Air would weaken. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPad Air 5 Rumored to House Apple's M1 Chip Coupled With 8GB of RAM and 128GB Storage

The news was shared in a post on the Korean blog Naver by "yeux1122", suggesting that the iPad Air 5 will come with an M1 chip and 8GB of RAM. Other than this, the upcoming iPad Air 5 is rumored to feature 128GB of storage for the baseline model instead of 64GB. Despite double the amount of storage and enhanced processing power, the iPad Air 5 is expected to be priced the same at $599.

Apple Kicks off ‘Peek Performance’ Event – Grab the Live Updates Here

Previously, reports have suggested that the upcoming iPad Air will house Apple's A15 Bionic chip with 5G connectivity. It would feature the same processor as the iPad mini 6. If Apple goes ahead with an M1 chip inside the iPad Air 5, the gap with "Pro" models would be reduced. The M1 chip features an 8-core CPU and a 7-8-core GPU. In contrast, the A15 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. What this means is that the M1 chip in the iPad Air 5 would be miles ahead when it comes to processing power.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple will begin its event shortly. If you want to watch the event live, this is when it will start in your local time zone. Moreover, this is how you can watch the event on any device. Also, Apple will potentially launch the Mac Studio and Studio display later today.

We will be covering the event extensively, so be sure to stick around. Share your valuable thoughts with us in the comments.