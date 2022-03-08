Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Start Time in Your Local Time Zone

Apple is only hours away from hosting its 'Peek Performance' event where it will announce a boatload of new products. Moreover, the company could also surprise us with a new product as well. If you are anxiously waiting for Apple's event, but you are not sure about the time, we have got you covered. Scroll down to read more details on Apple's 'Peek Performance' Spring event start time in your local time zone or region of residence.

This is When Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Start in Your Local Time Zone or Region

If you are looking to watch the event live, you can watch it on almost any device. Moreover, the company will be live streaming the event on YouTube, so it is way more accessible. In addition to this, the company will be hosting a virtual event due to the ongoing global health crises. As mentioned earlier, if you want to watch Apple's event live, check out the event start time in your local time zone or region of residence.

Apple's 'Peek Performance' event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PST. Moroever, the event might start an hour late in your region due to Daylight saving time in effect. For your ease, we have compiled the list of regions through which you can estimate Apple's Peek Performance event start time. Simply locate the city that you reside in and note down the time mentioned next to it. If you can not find your city, simply go to the TimeandDate website and find out the Apple event start time in your region or local time zone.

Apple is expected to announce a wide range of products later today which includes the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, new Mac Studio, Studio DIsplay, and a new green color for the iPhone 13. In addition to this, the company will also release software updates for all compatible devices. Apple is also expected to launch an M2 chip, so be sure to stick around and check the event start time in your region or local time zone.

We will be covering the event in extensive detail, so do stay tuned.