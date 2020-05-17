The seventh-generation iPad is back down to just $379 for the cellular + Wi-Fi model. The model on sale comes in Space Gray.

Own a Seventh-Generation iPad with A10 Fusion and Cellular for Just $379 in This Limited Time Sale

The iPad 7 is such a wonderful device for getting things done. It has a large display, packs powerful hardware and comes with a price tag that is nothing but competitive. And right now you can own an iPad for a low price of just $379, complete with cellular capabilities, which would otherwise set you back $459. This is an instant saving of $79 on one of the most sought-after models of the iPad 7.

The biggest advantage of having a cellular iPad over Wi-Fi is the fact that it gives you a surreal amount of freedom. Just pop in a SIM card with a data plan and you’re connected no matter where you are. Whether it’s school, office or your home, you don’t have to worry about a Wi-Fi hotspot at all.

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

iPad really doesn’t need any sort of introduction at this point. It is a powerful tablet from Apple that can be a laptop replacement if you want it to. Just download the apps that are alternatives to what you use on a desktop operating system, and you’re off to the races.

Give it a chance, and experience the best of iPad complete with 4G LTE on the move.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $459, now just $379

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deal: