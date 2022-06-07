iOS 16 Will Finally Allow You to See Password For WiFi That Your iPhone is Connected to

iOS 16 can be considered a major update considering the number of additions it brings to the table. Apple detailed a plethora of front-facing features yesterday at its WWDC 2022 event which includes the new Lock Screen with widgets, improvements to Notifications, and much more. However, there is a lot more to explore in the builds. We are now hearing that iOS 16 will allow you to finally see your WiFI network's password. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

You Will Finally Be Able to See Your WiFi Password in iOS 16

Apple has already seeded the iOS 16 beta to developers for testing purposes and upon initial exploration, the platform will allow you to see your WiFi network's password. If your iPhone is connected to the WiFI, you can check the network's password if you are unaware.

You will find the new Settings in the WiFi section of the Settings app. Simply tap on the network that you are connected to, you and you will find the new "password option. Tapping the new option would reveal your WiFi password followed by authentication using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

This is a pretty nifty addition if you want to share the password with a family member or friend. We will be covering new iOS 16 features in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around, You can check out more details here.

