iOS 15’s FaceTime SharePlay Feature Will Not be Available at Launch

iOS 15 can be considered a major update, given the number of features it has to offer. One of the most favorite features for users is FaceTime SHarePlay that lets you share all kinds of content with the recipient. Apple is set to introduce iOS 15 potentially next month with several sources citing September as the iPhone event month. If you are waiting for Apple's FaceTime SHarePlay feature, take note that it will not be available at launch.

FaceTime SgarePlay Will Not Be Available to Users WIth Initial iOS 15 Launch As It Will Go Live With a Later Update

Apple will release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12 Monterey to the general public next month. While there are a plethora of features to look forward to, FaceTime SharePlay will take its time to be live. Apple will wait a while and then make the feature available with a future iOS 15 update.

With FaceTime SharePlay out of the picture, Apple is making alternative tools available to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the SharePlay profile. As of now, the FaceTime SharePlay feature has been disabled in the latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 beta update.

SharePlay has been disabled for use in iOS and iPadOS 15 developer beta 6 and will be disabled for use in its initial release this fall. SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall. To continue your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API.

It is not yet clear when Apple will see fit to announce the feature, but it would not be available at iOS 15 launch. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us regarding FaceTime SharePlay in the comments.