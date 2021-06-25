If you are going to use your iPhone and iPad as a personal hotspot for internet, then you will be pleased to learn that security will be handled by WPA3.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Feature WPA3 Security When it Comes to Personal Hotspot Feature

For quite some time now, iPhones and iPads have been able to connect to WPA, WPA2 and WPA3 protected Wi-Fi networks. But when it comes to the Personal Hotspot feature, security has been limited to just WPA2. While many of you might not care about it that much, but it does put you at risk if you are out in the public as someone can brute force their way onto your network, putting your private information at risk.

With WPA3 support coming to Personal Hotspot, the chances of that happening have gotten way, way slim. In short, you can use the feature with complete peace of mind and let the latest and greatest security protocol to handle all the data.

This is an iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 feature and will be rolling out to everyone later this year.

