iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 now available

First Beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Now Available for Download, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4 Betas Also Released

It was just yesterday Apple seeded the full and final version of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to the public and the company has already seeded the next software release to developers in the form of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 1.

If you are registered developer then you can go ahead and download the new beta over the air by simply grabbing the beta profile straight from Apple’s developer website. Once you have installed the profile, the update will be pushed to you over the air and you can download it from Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install once the update shows up.

We are certain that the full and final version of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 will be released to the public right after Apple’s rumored Spring event where the company is expected to release a wide array of hardware including a new iPad. This also means that we are going on a rollercoaster trip of beta software releases until the day of the event.

At this point, it’s way too early to say what the new software brings to the table. Whether it’s Universal Control (remember that?) or a huge pile of bug fixes, we will report on it after giving the software a spin ourselves.

Apart from the above mentioned release for iPhone and iPad, Apple has also released macOS 12.3 Monterey, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 betas to developers as well. If you have a spare device and wish to test out the new software, you can do it instantly, as long as you have access to Apple’s developer portal.

