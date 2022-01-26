Download: watchOS 8.4 Final for Apple Watch Now Available

watchOS 8.4 final update for Apple Watch Series 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 is now available to download over the air. This is a bug fix release.

Apple Releases watchOS 8.4 Bug Fix Release for Apple Watch Users Around the Globe

Apple claims that this is a bug fix release and is important that every user with a compatible Apple Watch go ahead and download it immediately. Who are we to argue with that, right? So, here's what you need to do in order to download watchOS 8.4 update onto your Apple Watch right now.

watchOS 8.4 includes bug fixes and important security updates, including: Some chargers may not work as expected For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

First of all, you have to make sure that your Apple Watch has 50% of more battery life remaining. Place it on charge and let the battery percentage cross the 50% mark. Once that is done, follow these steps on your iPhone:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Tap on General and then tap on Software Update.

Let this page load and the update will show up within a minute. Tap on Download and Install.

The update will be requested and it will be installed eventually.

watchOS updates take a while to install therefore it is recommended that you leave your Apple Watch on charge for a while alongside your iPhone before you start to use it. Once it is ready to be used, you'll hear a ding sound from your Apple Watch. As long as there's no Apple logo on the display with a loading bar around it, your Apple Watch is ready to be used.

Once you install the update, it is important to know that you cannot downgrade back to an older release of watchOS. It is literally a one-way upgrade. If for some reason you do feel the need to go back to watchOS 8.3, you can't do it. At this point it's super common knowledge about Apple Watch.

It is highly recommended that you go ahead with this update as it fixes a lot of bugs. But in a lot of cases, updates like these tend to improve battery life of the Apple Watch too. We're hoping that is the case here.

If Apple managed to slip in a noticeable change in the watchOS software, we will highlight it here.