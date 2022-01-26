macOS 12.2 Monterey Now Available for Download – Here’s What is New

The final version of macOS 12.2 Monterey is now available to download for all Mac devices out there including M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max devices.

Download macOS 12.2 Monterey Now and Experience Ultra-Smooth Scrolling on MacBook Pro with ProMotion Display

macOS 12.2 Monterey has been in beta for quite a while now and the final version of the update is now available for download. This update is available for everyone with a compatible Mac computer, including the latest ones with Apple Silicon - M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max. Obviously, Intel Macs get the update, too.

Download: watchOS 8.4 Final for Apple Watch Now Available

While there are not that many changes in this update, but the most notable one is for those who recently bought Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with ProMotion display. If you own one of those two laptops, then you will be pleased to learn that Safari now fully supports ProMotion and you can expect buttery smooth scrolling in webpages.

macOS Monterey 12.2 — Restart Required macOS 12.2 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

In order to download this update, simply go to System Preferences > Software Update. Over here, simply click on the Update button and let everything rip through. The whole update might take a while to download and install so be patient. Make sure you save all your work before proceeding, though.

Given how long it's been since the MacBook Pro with ProMotion display was released to the public, it's soothing to see that Apple has finally brought support for smooth scrolling with full support for ProMotion. This means whenever you scroll in Safari, everything will be rendered in up to 120Hz, the way it should be.

Whether it's an Apple Silicon or Intel Mac, you should simply go ahead and install this new update. Even the slightest of updates bring a lot of bug fixes to the table, ensuring smooth functioning of your Mac in day to day life. If you're all up for that, then you know what to do.