iOS 14 Could Launch in September Despite iPhone 12 Delay

Due to the ongoing global health crises, it seems the iPhone 12 series will be launched a few weeks later than usual. However, Apple isn't only going to announce its latest handset alone if we're going by the rumors since there is a bunch of other stuff that has been leaking as well. As it turns out, a report coins that despite the iPhone 12 delay, Apple will release iOS 14 in September.

Apple to Launch iOS 14 This Month Without the New iPhone 12 Models?

According to Bloomberg's report, Apple has informed its suppliers to assemble a minimum of 75 million units of the iPhone 12 series for this year. While economies are taking worldwide, Apple is keeping the numbers almost as much as last year. The iPhone 12 series will be available in three different sizes and customers can choose from four different models.

The App Store Created 300,000 Jobs in the U.S. Since April of Last Year, Says Apple

Moreover, all iPhone 12 models will be 5G capable, come with a new design with better displays. There will also be a new dark blue color option which will potentially replace the current Midnight-Green on the iPhone 11 Pro lineup. However, despite the device being delayed by a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 14 in September.

The design of this year’s iPhones and many features were finished before Covid-19 spread, but the pandemic did create issues for final testing and delayed the start of production by several weeks. While the new iPhones won’t ship until later, Apple’s iOS 14 software will arrive in September, the people said.

Henceforth, despite delays of this year's flagship iPhone, Apple will potentially release iOS 14 in September for all existing iPhone models. Usually, the software is released more or less at the same time as the hardware itself.

Since Apple has confirmed the delay of its products by a few weeks and no new device will go on sale this month, it makes sense if Apple releases iOS 14 this month. However, take note that the final word rests with Apple itself and we will let you guys know as soon as we have more information. Do you think Apple will release iOS 14 this month?