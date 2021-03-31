With iOS 14.5 Beta 6, You Can Now Recalibrate Your iPhone Battery Using a Tool

Shortly after releasing iOS 14.5 Beta 6 to developers, along with other updates, there was a small but noteworthy feature added to the latest beta. iPhone owners will now be able to recalibrate the device’s internal battery when it is not performing as well as you would expect.

For an Undisclosed Reason, the iPhone Battery Recalibration Tool Is Currently Available for Only the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

First spotted by 9to5Mac, the iPhone battery recalibration tool details have been provided below. If you wish, you can read the entire support page to obtain more knowledge.

“iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behavior or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health.”

The strange, and might we add, disappointing thing about iOS 14.5 Beta 6 is that the iPhone battery recalibration tool is only available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. We believe that in the coming months, Apple will introduce compatibility for more handsets, but for the time being, this is what you get.

Apple states that the battery recalibration will occur during regular charge cycles, and the process can take up to a few weeks to reach completion. After recalibration is completed, accurate battery health details and maximum available capacity will be updated and displayed in the Settings app.

Based on code found in iOS 14.5 Beta 6, the operating system will inform the iPhone owner to take their device to the near Authorized Service Provider if recalibration was not successful. In case you were wondering, iOS 14.5 will arrive this spring, so all iPhone 11 users can let us know later on how the feature works and how was the experience.

News Source: 9to5Mac