Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta to the Public With Shazam Music Recognition, More

Apple has seen fit to release the first public beta of its upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 firmware to the public. If you're not a developer and meaning to install the new beta build that brings a boatload of new features, you can now do so through Apple's beta testing program. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 public beta arrives a few days after it was seeded to developers and you can download it right now on your compatible devices.

Apple Seeds iOS 14.2 and iPadOs 14.2 to the Public for Testing Purposes

If you're not a developer and want to check out the new iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta for yourself, you can do so by signing up for Apple's beta testing program. Install the appropriate configuration and you will be able to receive the update over the air on your iOS and iPadOS device.

iOS 14 Adoption Rate Reaches 25 Percent in Less Than a Week

As for what the first iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.2 has to offer, it comes with a new Music Recognition control for the Control Center. This deepens the Shazam integration in iOS. You will be able to discover music playing around in the background even when you're wearing AirPods. The feature will be added to the Control Center via the Control Center options in the Settings app.

To make use of the new Shazam integration in iOS 14.2 iPadOS 14.2 Public beta, simply open the Control Center and tap on the new Shazam icon to initiate a single recognition. Apart from this, the update also brings a new Now Playing widget added in the Control Center. It will list all the recently played albums that you might want to listen. The new AirPlay interface will make it easier for you to play music across multiple AirPlay 2 compatible devices at home.

Apple also added a new feature called "People Detection" in the Magnifier app that detects iPhone users through the camera. It will show how far other people are which is vital in these hard times. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 will rest in the beta phase for a while and will be released to users sometime n October.

Have you downloaded the developer beta yet? How did you like it? Let us know in the comments.