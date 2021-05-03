Download: watchOS 7.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Now Available

Apple has released watchOS 7.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 for users around the world. Here is everything that is new.

watchOS 7.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 Now Available with Crucial Security Fixes, Download the Updates Now

iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 was released a while back with a small bug fix related to App Tracking Transparency. But apart from that, Apple also released watchOS 7.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update.

All of these updates are important, especially iOS 14.5.1 and macOS 11.3.1 as it patches a WebKit view flaw that could have been actively exploited by someone.

What is New in macOS Big Sur 11.3.1

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 11.3.1 — Restart Required macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

If you want to download macOS 11.3.1 right now, simply launch System Preferences, click on Software Update and then click on Update Now.

If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch if you have an Intel Mac. For more details, check out the tutorial below:

You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:

What is New in watchOS 7.4.1

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can download the new watchOS update right away. Simply place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger, launch the Watch app, tap on General, then go to Software Update and then tap on Download and Install.

We highly recommend that you go ahead and download the above updates instantly on your devices. Security and privacy is key these days and given how things are going, it seems as though it will turn into a rarity too.

