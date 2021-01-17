Intel Core i9-10850K With 10 Cores Now Cheaper Than AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X With 8 Cores

It looks like the tides have turned and Intel CPUs are now being sold at cheaper prices compared to AMD's Ryzen offering while featuring a higher number of cores and threads. The Core i9-10850K is the prime example of this which offers higher cores, threads, and clock speeds than AMD's 8 core & 16 thread Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU With 10 Cores Now Cheaper Than AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X With 8 Cores

The Intel Core i9-10850K was launched back in July 2020 for a price of $450 US. The chip was meant to be an alternative to the Core i9-10900K which was facing yield issues and supply shortages when it launched. Almost every tech outlet that had tested the chip called the Core i9-10850K as the best gaming CPU for its price and performance. It delivered the same performance as the expensive i9-10900K for $50 US lower and now, the chip can be found for a price of around $400 US which puts it in a very competitive position against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake & Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Specs & Pre-Order Prices Listed Online, Core i9-11900K Cheaper Than i9-10900K

The Intel Core i9-10850K can be seen listed at various retailers for a price lower than AMD's 8 Core Ryzen 7 5800X. The lowest price it's listed for is $399.99 US and that's over at Microcenter. Retailers including Amazon & Newegg have the chip listed for a lower price point than what it was being sold at launch. At Microcenter, the Ryzen 7 5800X is listed for $449.99 US which is $50 US higher than i9-10900K.

Intel Core i9-10850K CPU Specifications

Summing up the specs, the Intel Core i9-10850K CPU (BX8070110850K) features 10 cores and 20 threads. The final clock speeds for the chip are configured at 3.60 GHz base (3.70 GHz on the Core i9-10900K) & 5.2 GHz boost (5.3 GHz on the Core i9-10900K). The CPU retains 20 MB of L3 & a total of 2.5 MB L2 cache.

The TDP for the Core i9-10850K is the same as the Core i9-10900K, set at 125W (PL1) default state and 250W (PL2) boost state. The CPU is compatible with the LGA 1200 socket featured on both the Z490 and Z590 series motherboards.

Intel 10th Gen Unlocked CPU Specs:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $488 US Intel Core i9-10900KF 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W $472 US Intel Core i9-10850K 10/20 3.6 GHz 5.2 GHz N/A 4.8 GHz 20 MB 125W $453 US Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $374 US Intel Core i7-10700KF 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W $349 US Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $262 US Intel Core i5-10600KF 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W $237 US

For this price, the Intel Core i9-10850K is an impressive chip considering it has more horsepower than the Ryzen 7 5800X at a lower price point and even offers better single-core performance than the more expensive Ryzen 9 3900X. The Ryzen 9 5900X on the other hand is on a whole different level but at the same time, costs much more too. With that said, Intel is going to launch its next-gen Rocket Lake CPUs in March with the new flagship 11900K CPU being the highlight but the recently leaked benchmarks point out that the 10 core 10th Gen parts might retain a slight edge over their Cypress Cove based successors.