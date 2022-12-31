Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-1350P CPU Offers A Miniscule Performance Increase Versus 12th Gen

The Intel Core i5-1350P CPU, designed for low-powered, lightweight notebooks, has leaked online in recent Geekbench tests. This is the second processor from Intel to circulate online within the last month. The previous processor, the Intel Core i7-1370P, was leaked in a separate Geekbench test, which can be seen here.
Intel's Core i5-1350P CPU Performance Leaks Out, 13th Gen Brings A Tiny 8% Performance Increase Over 12th Gen
The Intel Core i5-1350P processor is spotted within the Acer TravelMate P614-53 laptop, offering 12 cores and 16 threads. This laptop's base and boost clocks are 1.9 GHz and 4.7 GHz, respectively & is equipped with 12 MB of L3 cache. Compared to the Core i5-1250P, that's a 300 MHz higher boost & all the while retaining the same TDP figures of 28W (PL1) and 64W (MTP).
The new Raptor Lake Core i5-1350P laptop CPU from the Raptor Lake series scored 1686 in the single-core and 8980 in the multi-core tests. The previous version of this processor, the Intel Core i5-1250P, has shown similar numbers, with single-core tests at 1549 and multi-core tests at 8582 points. Crunching the numbers, the new chip offers a 5% performance increase in single & an 8% increase in multi-core tests.
Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
This isn't a huge gain in performance unlike the rest of the Raptor Lake chips which are bringing improved multi-core performance and bigger caches to the table. With that said, Intel may have pricing advantage up its sleeve but that remains to be seen.
Acer and Intel will both be at this year's CES 2023, as well as thousands of other top companies, meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, between January 3, 2023, to January 6, 2023, where everyone will have a chance to see what will be releasing next year and into the new future. Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are set to present in the first few days of the show, which is also planned to show live on social media.
News Sources: VideoCardz, Notebookcheck
