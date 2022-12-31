Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-1350P CPU Offers A Miniscule Performance Increase Versus 12th Gen

The Intel Core i5-1350P CPU, designed for low-powered, lightweight notebooks, has leaked online in recent Geekbench tests. This is the second processor from Intel to circulate online within the last month. The previous processor, the Intel Core i7-1370P, was leaked in a separate Geekbench test, which can be seen here.

Intel's Core i5-1350P CPU Performance Leaks Out, 13th Gen Brings A Tiny 8% Performance Increase Over 12th Gen

The Intel Core i5-1350P processor is spotted within the Acer TravelMate P614-53 laptop, offering 12 cores and 16 threads. This laptop's base and boost clocks are 1.9 GHz and 4.7 GHz, respectively & is equipped with 12 MB of L3 cache. Compared to the Core i5-1250P, that's a 300 MHz higher boost & all the while retaining the same TDP figures of 28W (PL1) and 64W (MTP).

The new Raptor Lake Core i5-1350P laptop CPU from the Raptor Lake series scored 1686 in the single-core and 8980 in the multi-core tests. The previous version of this processor, the Intel Core i5-1250P, has shown similar numbers, with single-core tests at 1549 and multi-core tests at 8582 points. Crunching the numbers, the new chip offers a 5% performance increase in single & an 8% increase in multi-core tests.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900HX 2.1k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-1350P 1.7k Core i7-1370P 1.7k Core i7-1280P 1.6k Core i7-1270P 1.6k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Core i5-1250P 1.5k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900HX 20.2k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Core i7-1370P 10.2k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i7-1280P 9.7k Core i7-1270P 9.5k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Core i5-1350P 9k Core i5-1250P 8.6k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

This isn't a huge gain in performance unlike the rest of the Raptor Lake chips which are bringing improved multi-core performance and bigger caches to the table. With that said, Intel may have pricing advantage up its sleeve but that remains to be seen.

Acer and Intel will both be at this year's CES 2023, as well as thousands of other top companies, meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, between January 3, 2023, to January 6, 2023, where everyone will have a chance to see what will be releasing next year and into the new future. Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are set to present in the first few days of the show, which is also planned to show live on social media.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Notebookcheck