Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1370P ‘Raptor Lake-P’ Laptop CPU Leaks Out, 14 Cores & 5 GHz

Intel Readies 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P CPUs For Laptops, Core i7-1370P With 14 Cores & 5 GHz Clock Speed Leaks Out

The most recent leaks have confirmed that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Laptop CPU lineup will feature the HX 'Enthusiast', H 'High-End', and P 'Mainstream' parts. The latest leak is from Intel's Core i7-1370P which is part of the mainstream lineup and was featured in a Dynabook OK011A / 0001 laptop.

The Intel Core i7-1370P is based on the 10nm ESF process node and features the same Raptor Cove and Gracemont hybrid design as the desktop Raptor Lake lineup. The CPU comes with a total of 14 cores and 20 threads which include 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. The Raptor Lake-P lineup will max out with this configuration while the HX chips will push the core count to 24 cores and 32 threads. This chip is clocked at a 1.90 GHz base and has a boost frequency of up to 5.0 GHz. It also carries 24 MB of L3 cache.

Intel's Raptor Lake-P Core i7-1370P 13th Gen CPU for laptops has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5. (Image Credits: Benchleaks0

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-1370P CPU scored 1655 points in the single-core & 10184 points in the multi-core test within the Geekbench 5 benchmark. This isn't necessarily a huge uplift in performance and rounds up around 5% faster than the Core i7-1270P. The CPU sits right below the Core i7-13700H which should be expected since the H part has a higher TDP to work with and also higher clock speeds.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900HX 2.1k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i7-1370P 1.7k Core i7-1280P 1.6k Core i7-1270P 1.6k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900HX 20.2k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Core i7-1370P 10.2k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i7-1280P 9.7k Core i7-1270P 9.5k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

Intel recently confirmed during its investor relations meeting that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs for mobility platforms will be launching in late 2022 after the desktop launch. The actual products may not hit retail until late Winter or early 2023 but we expect Intel to utilize its own Arc A-series GPUs along with high-end RTX 40 series options from NVIDIA which are also headed for a CES 2023 unveiling.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 12 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 12 (4+8) TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W

News Source: Benchleaks