Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1370P ‘Raptor Lake-P’ Laptop CPU Leaks Out, 14 Cores & 5 GHz

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink

Intel's 13th Gen Core i7-1370P 'Raptor Lake-P' CPU which replaces the laptop 12th Gen Core i7-1270P 'Alder Lake-P' has leaked out.

Intel Readies 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P CPUs For Laptops, Core i7-1370P With 14 Cores & 5 GHz Clock Speed Leaks Out

The most recent leaks have confirmed that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Laptop CPU lineup will feature the HX 'Enthusiast', H 'High-End', and P 'Mainstream' parts. The latest leak is from Intel's Core i7-1370P which is part of the mainstream lineup and was featured in a Dynabook OK011A / 0001 laptop.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel B760 Motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs To Launch on 3rd January, 2023

The Intel Core i7-1370P is based on the 10nm ESF process node and features the same Raptor Cove and Gracemont hybrid design as the desktop Raptor Lake lineup. The CPU comes with a total of 14 cores and 20 threads which include 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. The Raptor Lake-P lineup will max out with this configuration while the HX chips will push the core count to 24 cores and 32 threads. This chip is clocked at a 1.90 GHz base and has a boost frequency of up to 5.0 GHz. It also carries 24 MB of L3 cache.

Intel's Raptor Lake-P Core i7-1370P 13th Gen CPU for laptops has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5. (Image Credits: Benchleaks0
Intel's Raptor Lake-P Core i7-1370P 13th Gen CPU for laptops has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5. (Image Credits: Benchleaks0

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-1370P CPU scored 1655 points in the single-core & 10184 points in the multi-core test within the Geekbench 5 benchmark. This isn't necessarily a huge uplift in performance and rounds up around 5% faster than the Core i7-1270P. The CPU sits right below the Core i7-13700H which should be expected since the H part has a higher TDP to work with and also higher clock speeds.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Single-Core Score
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900HX
2.1k
Core i9-12900H
2k
Core i9-12900HX
1.9k
Core i9-13900HK
1.9k
Core i9-12950HX
1.9k
Core i7-12850HX
1.8k
Core i7-13700H
1.8k
Core i7-1370P
1.7k
Core i7-1280P
1.6k
Core i7-1270P
1.6k
Core i5-12600HX
1.6k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1.6k
Core i9 11980HK
1.6k
Ryzen 5980HX
1.5k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1.4k
Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
Multi-Core Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900HX
20.2k
Core i9-12900HX
16k
Core i9-12900H
14.5k
Core i9-12950HX
13.7k
Core i9-13900HK
12.4k
Core i7-12850HX
12k
Core i7-13700H
10.8k
Core i7-1370P
10.2k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10.2k
Core i7-1280P
9.7k
Core i7-1270P
9.5k
Core i9 11980HK
9.1k
Ryzen 5980HX
8.2k
Core i5-12600HX
8k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
7.6k

Intel recently confirmed during its investor relations meeting that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs for mobility platforms will be launching in late 2022 after the desktop launch. The actual products may not hit retail until late Winter or early 2023 but we expect Intel to utilize its own Arc A-series GPUs along with high-end RTX 40 series options from NVIDIA which are also headed for a CES 2023 unveiling.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureFamilyCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP (PL1)
Core i9-13900HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)3.9 GHz5.4 GHz32 EU55W
Core i7-13700HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX16 (8+8)3.7 GHz5.0 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13650HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.6 GHz4.9 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13500HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.5 GHz4.7 GHz32 EU55W
Core i3-13450HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX12 (6+4)3.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBD45W
Core i5-13500HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H12 (4+8)TBDTBDTBD45W
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBD45W

News Source: Benchleaks

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 