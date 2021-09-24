Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Power Future DOE Supercomputers For The NNSA
Intel is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration to utilize their next-gen Xeon Scalable processors to power select supercomputers for the NNSA.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected next-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (code-named "Sapphire Rapids") to power the supercomputers used within NNSA’s Life Extension Program for mission-critical efforts in stockpile stewardship. The NNSA’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory awarded a subcontract to Dell Technologies to supply the Intel-powered computing systems that will be deployed at the NNSA’s Tri-Labs (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories).
The three national laboratories will now be capable of building "more powerful, energy-efficient computing systems that will focus on performing extensive modeling and simulation capabilities in support of NNSA’s stockpile stewardship program." This is in light of the NNSA's Advanced Simulation and Computing (ASC) program that was performed at their Tri-Labs and awarded through the Commodity Technology Systems contract (CTS-2).
Delivery of the initial systems is slated to start shipping in the middle of 2022 and will move forward through 2025. These new supercomputers "will replace the current ASC commodity systems that were sourced by the 2015 CTS-1 contract." The CTS-1 contract is near completion in the next year.
The computing systems being built through CTS-2 will incorporate next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. The Xeon Scalable processors are optimized for high-performance computing workloads, with built-in acceleration for modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence and high-performance data analytics.
About Dell's EMC PowerEdge Servers
Dell EMC PowerEdge servers provide a scalable business architecture, intelligent automation and integrated security for your workloads from traditional applications and virtualization to cloud-native workloads. The Dell EMC PowerEdge difference is that we deliver the same user experience, and the same integrated management experience across all of our servers, so you have one way to patch, manage, update, refresh and retire servers across the entire data center. PowerEdge servers also incorporate the embedded efficiencies of OpenManage systems management that enable IT pros to focus more time on strategic business objectives and spend less time on routine IT tasks. With open standards-based, x86 platforms, the PowerEdge portfolio of rack, tower and modular server infrastructure can help you quickly scale from the data center to the cloud.