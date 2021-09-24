Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Power Future DOE Supercomputers For The NNSA

Intel is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration to utilize their next-gen Xeon Scalable processors to power select supercomputers for the NNSA.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected next-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (code-named "Sapphire Rapids") to power the supercomputers used within NNSA’s Life Extension Program for mission-critical efforts in stockpile stewardship. The NNSA’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory awarded a subcontract to Dell Technologies to supply the Intel-powered computing systems that will be deployed at the NNSA’s Tri-Labs (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories).

The three national laboratories will now be capable of building "more powerful, energy-efficient computing systems that will focus on performing extensive modeling and simulation capabilities in support of NNSA’s stockpile stewardship program." This is in light of the NNSA's Advanced Simulation and Computing (ASC) program that was performed at their Tri-Labs and awarded through the Commodity Technology Systems contract (CTS-2).

Intel’s ARC Alchemist Graphics Card Rumors Point To Three GPUs Aiming High-End & Entry-Level Gaming Market, Top Die Close To RTX 3070 Ti

Delivery of the initial systems is slated to start shipping in the middle of 2022 and will move forward through 2025. These new supercomputers "will replace the current ASC commodity systems that were sourced by the 2015 CTS-1 contract." The CTS-1 contract is near completion in the next year.