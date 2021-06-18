The performance numbers of Intel's next-generation Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPUs have leaked out by TUM_APISAK. The performance metrics which were obtained through an online database show that Intel will have their fastest chips pitted against AMD & NVIDIA's 2nd best chips within their current RDNA 2 and Ampere lineup.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPU Performance Leaks Out, Will Tackle AMD Navi 22 & NVIDIA GA104 GPUs

The leaker shared performance numbers of two Intel Xe-HPG DG2 SKUs, one being a 448 EU part and the other being a 128 EU part. Do note that both of these GPU variants are based on different SKUs. The Xe-HPG DG2 with 448 EUs is going to be based on a cut down DG2-512 EU die while the 128 EU SKU is going to be based on the Xe-HPG DG2-128 EU die. Both will feature variable die sizes and we have only so far seen the flagship die from Intel themselves.

RX 6700 XT 100%

RTX 3070 97%

448EU @ 1.8 GHz 92%⬅️ ---------------------------------- 128EU @ 1.9 GHz 100%⬅️

GTX 1650 88% pic.twitter.com/giPGE8JtBJ — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) June 18, 2021

With that said, the Intel Xe-HPG DG2-448 EU SKU tested was operating at a clock speed of around 1.8 GHz while the 128 EU SKU was operating at a clock speed of around 1.9 GHz. We don't know if that's the average, max, or base clock speed but given what we have seen on the Xe architecture, it should be the maximum clock speed.

In terms of performance, the Intel DG2 448 EU GPU delivered performance close to the NVIDIA RTX 3070 while the RX 6700 XT was 8% faster. It looks like the flagship part with 512 EUs will compete in this benchmark favorably against the RTX 3070 Ti and 6700 XT. The 128 EU part is 12% faster than the GeForce GTX 1650 which puts it in the same league as the GTX 1650 Ti or 1650 SUPER. So we're looking at two GPUs with very different performance targets. Also, the DG2 512 EU chip is going to about the same size or slightly larger than the NVIDIA GA104 and AMD Navi 22 GPUs as reported here.

This shows that Intel might not compete against the flagship GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, at least until the next generation. What they will do is try to offer more competitive products around the $500 US price range where the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 currently sit. That plus backed with a good feature set such as hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support & their own AI super-sampling technology onboard, Intel might end up with a very attractive graphics lineup.

On the same front, Intel is said to offer its own 'XeSS' solution to rival DLSS and FSR. The encoding and prosumer capabilities are also going to be very impressive for Xe-HPG graphics cards. Intel has already confirmed support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, sampler feedback, & other DX12 Ultimate features on its Xe-HPG architecture.

Note - The leaker didn't mention what specific benchmark these numbers come from or the fact whether these are desktop or notebook SKUs however based on the comparisons being made, it looks like these are in fact desktop discrete graphics cards that were internally tested by Intel and spotted in an online database.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

The Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of up to 2.2 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. We have also already seen leaked PCB and pictures of an ES Xe-HPG DG2 based graphics card which you can see here.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU which is expected to comprise at least three variants. The full fat chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory (6 GB GDDR6 listed too), and a 192-bit bus interface. Then we have two variants, a 256 EU and a 192 EU variant which are comprised of 2048 and 1536 cores. While both variants feature a 128-bit bus interface, the 256 EU SKU will come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory (4 GB GDDR6 listed too) while the 192 EU variant will stick with just 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Based on the specifications, these GPUs will be positioned as mainstream parts.

Videocardz had earlier leaked out the die configuration of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU variant which should measure 190mm2. The PCB blueprint shows 6 memory module locations which do confirm a 192-bit bus interface and either 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity. The 384 and 256 EU SKUs are expected to feature 16 MB and 8 MB smart cache, respectively. The clock speeds for the 384 EU parts are reported at 600 MHz base and 1800 MHz turbo while the 256 EU part will feature a 450 MHz base and 1400 MHz turbo clock.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however DG2 will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Specifications (Credits: Igor's Lab)

SKU 1 SKU 2 SKU 3 SKU 4 SKU 5 Package type BGA2660 BGA2660 BGA2660 TBC TBC Supported Memory Technology GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory speed 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Interface / bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Size (Max) 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Smart cache size 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB TBC TBC Graphics Execution Units (EUs) 512 384 256 196 128 Graphics Frequency (High) Mobile 1.1 GHz 600 MHz 450 MHz TBC TBC Graphics Frequency (Turbo) Mobile 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz TBC TBC TDP Mobile (Chip Only)

100 100 100 TBC TBC TDP desktop TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

We have seen the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-based discrete graphics card engineering sample leak out last month along with some rumored performance and pricing figures, you can read more on that here. All we know for sure is that Intel will be launching its DG2 lineup later this year for desktops & mobility PC platforms.

