Intel Shows off Xe-HPG DG2 GPU With 512 EUs or 4096 Cores, Powering Next-Gen Gaming Graphics Cards

Intel's Chief Architect of Graphics, Raja Koduri, has given us the first glimpse of the next-gen Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU which will be powering their upcoming line of discrete gaming graphics cards.

The Intel Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU pictured is the DG2-512 variant that we heard about in recent rumors. The chip seems to be ready for mass production and will be heading to discrete gaming graphics cards later this year. The DG2-512 SKU is one of the several DG2 GPU variants that will launch for desktop and mobility platforms.

Xe-HPG (DG2) real candy - very productive time at the Folsom lab couple of weeks ago. “From jittery journeys to buttery smooth” said @rogerdchandler -

lots of game and driver optimization work ahead for @gfxlisa’s software team. They are all very excited..and a little scared:) pic.twitter.com/tQcfEWf8p4 — Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) June 2, 2021

Definitely looking at it - the DL capabilities of Xe HPG architecture do lend to approaches that achieve better quality and performance. We will definitely try to align with open approaches to make ISVs job easier.. — Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) June 2, 2021

In another tweet, Raja confirms that Xe-HPG DG2 GPUs will be rocking DL capabilities to offer better quality and performance in upscaling software technologies such as DLSS and FSR. Intel competitor to FSR and DLSS will take a more open approach to make ISV's job easier.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Specifications

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

The Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of up to 2.2 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. We have also already seen leaked PCB and pictures of an ES Xe-HPG DG2 based graphics card which you can see here.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Performance & Features

Once again, these are just a few of several variants that will be utilizing the Xe-HPG architecture. The Intel DG2 GPUs will be coming to both desktop and mobility designs later this year and are rumored to be based on an external foundry process node, most probably TSMC and its 6nm (N6) node.

Besides that, some performance targets are also mentioned and the flagship Xe-HPG DG2 discrete graphics card is hinted to be close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 which should put it close to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT too. The 3DMark TimeSpy scores vary a lot based on various samples and end up somewhere between the RTX 2080 and the RTX 3090. The performance metrics could be for differently configured DG2 SKUs.

It is stated that the company will have very good drivers but that depends on the timing of the cards itself as Intel could go two routes, either push the line back for drivers to mature or release them early but still offer good support but lack in terms of other features, similar to AMD's RDNA 2. On the same front, Intel is said to offer its own 'XeSS' solution to rival DLSS and FSR. The encoding and prosumer capabilities are also going to be very impressive for Xe-HPG graphics cards. Intel has already confirmed support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, sampler feedback, & other DX12 Ultimate features on its Xe-HPG architecture.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Availability & Pricing

The leaker states that the card is nowhere ready for a launch until Q4 2021 or even early next year (proper availability). No AIBs have received proper information about the cards yet as the cards are still receiving design tweaks by Intel themselves. Prosumer variants are also expected but they will not be ready till 2022. It looks like the 512 EU SKU will be heading out to the consumer segment-first followed by 128 EU SKUs shortly after. The leaker also states that the successor to DG2 GPUs will be known as Elasti 'DG3' and has a release date scheduled for 2023. A Q1 2022 release is hinted and good quantities are expected at launch.

As for pricing, the mid-range cards are expected to be priced at around $200-$300 US which is what Raja Koduri considers to be the sweet spot for gaming. There's no mention of pricing for the higher-end variants but the lineup is expected to land in several variants with aggressive pricing starting at $349 and $up to $499 US. We can get a glimpse of the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-powered cards at Intel's Computex keynote next week.

