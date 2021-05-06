Intel has revealed that its Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-powered gaming graphics cards are launching really soon. The company's Game Developer Relations Engineer, Pete Brubaker, stated this in a tweet & from the looks of things, we could expect an announcement around Computex for Intel's first and next-gen discrete graphics card lineup.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Powered Gaming Graphics Cards Are Right Around The Corner, Company Rep Confirms

In his tweet, Pete states that the DG2 (GPU) is right around the corner. Do note that the DG2 GPU is part of the Xe-HPG (High-Performance Gaming) family of GPUs which will be powering the discrete Intel graphics card lineup. In the same tweet, Pete also posts a job application for Senior Game Dev Relation Engineer at Intel which shows that the company is working really hard to collaborate with game developers to help optimize their gaming titles and engines for the Xe-HPG lineup of graphics cards.

Intel 10nm Jasper Lake Powered NUC 11 Essential ‘Atlas Canyon’ Mini PC Pictured & Detailed, Up To 4 CPU Cores & Gen 11 Graphics

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU which is expected to comprise at least three variants. The full fat chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory (6 GB GDDR6 listed too), and a 192-bit bus interface. Then we have two variants, a 256 EU and a 192 EU variant which are comprised of 2048 and 1536 cores. While both variants feature a 128-bit bus interface, the 256 EU SKU will come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory (4 GB GDDR6 listed too) while the 192 EU variant will stick with just 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Based on the specifications, these GPUs will be positioned as mainstream parts.

Intel Alder Lake-S 16 Core & 24 Thread Desktop ES CPU Leaks Out, Up To 4.6 GHz Clocks For Golden Cove & 3.4 GHz For Atom Cores at 228W

Videocardz had earlier leaked out the die configuration of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU variant which should measure 190mm2. The PCB blueprint shows 6 memory module locations which do confirm a 192-bit bus interface and either 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however DG2 will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

The Xe HPG GPUs based on the Gen 12 graphics architecture is a brand new design hence it is expected of them to feature brand new shading techniques such as these. Other than that, Intel discrete graphics cards will fully support ray tracing and a range of other capabilities.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

We have seen the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-based discrete graphics card engineering sample leak out last month along with some rumored performance and pricing figures, you can read more on that here. All we know for sure is that Intel will be launching its DG2 lineup later this year for desktops & mobility PC platforms.