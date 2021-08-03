Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU With 128 EUs, 1024 Cores Clocked at 2.2 GHz Spotted

It looks like Intel has been testing a new variant of its Xe-HPG powered DG2 GPU which clocks beyond 2 GHz. This desktop discrete variant was spotted within the Geekbench database and tested on an 11th Gen Desktop platform.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Spotted With 1024 Cores In 128 EUs & Up To 2.2 GHz Clock Speeds

The Xe-HPG architecture powered DG2 GPU is definitely a desktop discrete graphics card because not only was it tested on a desktop platform which comprised of an Intel Core i5-11400T CPU and an ASUS B560M-PLUS motherboard with 16 GB of DDR4-2133 memory, but it also has a config that we haven't seen on mobile Xe-LP variants so far.

Intel Ends A Two Decade Long Production of Itanium 64-Bit Processors

So coming to the specifications, the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU rocks 128 Execution Units for a total of 1024 cores. The fastest Xe-LP GPU, the Iris Xe Max, rocks 96 EUs for a total of 768 cores and clocks up to 1.65 GHz. The last 128 EU Xe GPU we saw had clock speeds rated up to 1.90 GHz but this time, the same configuration is running at clocks of up to 2.2 GHz which makes it the first Intel GPU to break the 2.0 GHz barrier.

At the same time, while the specifications and clock speeds look great, the performance of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU isn't as good and that's probably bad drivers to blame here. The OpenCL score is 13,710 which barely matches the AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card. So when it comes to graphics performance, Intel still has a lot of tuning to do when it comes to their drivers in specific APIs and workloads as the last entry also shows the performance of the 1.9 GHz variant reaching GeForce GTX 1650 Ti level of performance. The Xe-HPG lineup is rumored for a launch at CES 2022 so they still got lots of time left for that work.

Here's Everything We Know About Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPU Lineup

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

Intel Executive Briefly Unveils Thunderbolt 5 Tech With PAM-3, Up To 80 Gbps Bandwidth With Existing USB Type-C Ports

The DG512 EU chip is expected to measure at around 396mm2 which makes it bigger than the AMD RDNA 2 and NVIDIA Ampere offerings. The DG2-512 GPU will come in the BGA-2660 package which measures 37.5mm x 43mm. NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 measures 392mm2 which means that the DG2 chip is comparable in size while the Navi 22 GPU measures 336mm2 or around 60mm2 less. This isn't the final die size of the chip but it should be very close.

NVIDIA packs in tensor cores and much bigger RT/FP32 cores in its chips while AMD RDNA 2 chips pack a single ray accelerator unit per CU and Infinity Cache. Intel is expected to have hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities onboard its Xe-HPG GPUs & a recent tweet from Raja also seems to point out hardware DL/ML capabilities that would assist in supersampling tech.

The Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of up to 2.2 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. We have also already seen leaked PCB and pictures of an ES Xe-HPG DG2 based graphics card which you can see here.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU which is expected to comprise at least three variants. The full fat chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory (6 GB GDDR6 listed too), and a 192-bit bus interface. Then we have two variants, a 256 EU and a 192 EU variant which are comprised of 2048 and 1536 cores. While both variants feature a 128-bit bus interface, the 256 EU SKU will come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory (4 GB GDDR6 listed too) while the 192 EU variant will stick with just 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Based on the specifications, these GPUs will be positioned as mainstream parts.

Videocardz had earlier leaked out the die configuration of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU variant which should measure 190mm2. The PCB blueprint shows 6 memory module locations which do confirm a 192-bit bus interface and either 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity. The 384 and 256 EU SKUs are expected to feature 16 MB and 8 MB smart cache, respectively. The clock speeds for the 384 EU parts are reported at 600 MHz base and 1800 MHz turbo while the 256 EU part will feature a 450 MHz base and 1400 MHz turbo clock.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however DG2 will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Specifications (Credits: Igor's Lab)

SKU 1 SKU 2 SKU 3 SKU 4 SKU 5 Package type BGA2660 BGA2660 BGA2660 TBC TBC Supported Memory Technology GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory speed 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Interface / bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Size (Max) 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Smart cache size 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB TBC TBC Graphics Execution Units (EUs) 512 384 256 196 128 Graphics Frequency (High) Mobile 1.1 GHz 600 MHz 450 MHz TBC TBC Graphics Frequency (Turbo) Mobile 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz TBC TBC TDP Mobile (Chip Only)

100 100 100 TBC TBC TDP desktop TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

We have seen the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-based discrete graphics card engineering sample leak out last month along with some rumored performance and pricing figures, you can read more on that here. Based on the timeline, the Xe-HPG DG2 lineup will compete against NVIDIA's Ampere & AMD RDNA 2 GPUs since both companies aren't expected to launch their next-gen parts by the very end of 2022. The Xe-HPG GPUs will be coming to the mobility platform too and will be featured in Alder Lake-P notebooks.

Where are you expecting the Intel Xe GPUs to land within the desktop discrete graphics card landscape? Faster Than AMD/NVIDIA with higher prices.

Faster Than AMD/NVIDIA with similar prices.

On Par With AMD/NVIDIA with higher prices.

On Par With AMD/NVIDIA with similar prices.

On Par With AMD/NVIDIA with lower (competitive prices).

Slower Than AMD/NVIDIA with similar prices.

Slower Than AMD/NVIDIA with lower (competitive prices). View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: TUM_APISAK