Intel has not only demoed its 11th Gen Tiger Lake Mobility CPUs but also revealed new features of its 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. The company is talking more and more details of its yet-to-be-released products which will be hitting stores in the coming weeks.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs To Get Adaptive Boost Technology While 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs Demoed With 5 GHz Clocks

There are a couple of topics to talk about but they are all related to Intel's 11th Gen Desktop and Mobility CPU lineups. Do remember that while Intel brands its Rocket Lake and Tiger Lake CPUs as 11th Gen, they are both based on different architectures, optimizations, and process nodes (14nm vs 10nm SF).

Intel To Host ‘Intel Unleashed’ Webcast Featuring CEO, Pat Gelsinger, on 23rd March – 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Launch & More

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Get Adaptive Boost Technology

So first up, we have the Adaptive Boost Technology for Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. HardwareLuxx has posted a slide detailing the technology and will only be available for Rocket Lake Core i9 'Unlocked' Desktop CPUs. So only two parts will support the technology, namely the Core i9 11900K and the Core i9-11900KF. Adaptive Boost will opportunistically allow higher multi-core clock speeds on the said processor.

Adaptive boost for Intel Core i9 'K' series processors would deliver higher multi-core clock speeds for systems that have adequate power delivery and cooling configurations while remaining within the spec's current and temperature limit. Adaptive boost, like TVB (Thermal Velocity Boost), will not be considered as overclocking so you won't be losing your warranty while running this feature.

In the chart, it is shown that with Adaptive Boost technology, Intel Rocket Lake Core i9 CPUs can get up to 5.1 GHz across 3 to 8 cores with a temperature limit of 100C. This is a marked boost over the 4.8 GHz all-core boost that Thermal Velocity Boost will have to offer & that's only till a working CPU temperature of 70C.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs PL1 /PL2 Power Limits Detailed Too

In addition to that, the Power Limits for Intel's entire Rocket Lake stack of 11th Gen CPUs have been detailed too in a chart posted by Momomo_US. The chart compares the Intel 11th Gen PL (Power Limits) with the 10th Gen Comet Lake family. Starting with the top of the stack, we get to see Intel sticking with the PL1 ratings of 125W but raising the PL2 limit to 203W base (vs 177) & 251W Perf (vs 250) on its flagship part. Do remember that Intel's flagship 11th Gen CPU features eight cores compared to ten cores on the Comet Lake flagship.

Next up, we have the 65W parts and here, the slide compares the 10C CPU vs the 8C CPU. While the base power limits stay at 65W, the PL2 profiles are actually lower than 10th Gen with 11th Gen at 154W (vs 176W) at the base profile and 224W (vs 224W) at the performance profile. The 65W 6 Core parts are the opposite which sticks with the 65W PL1 rating but sees the PL2 base profile getting lower at 119W (vs 134W) while the performance profile goes up to 154W (vs 134W).

Intel’s Mystery Clue Cracked: Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt Going Live On 26th March 2021

Going down the stack, we have the 35W 'T' series SKUs which are once again featuring lower power limits than the 10th Gen stack. The base PL1 profile sticks at 35W while the base PL2 profile sticks to 84W (vs 92W) while the PL2 performance profile sticks to 115W (vs 123W). Last but not least, we have the 35W six-core SKUs which stick to the base PL1 profile of 35W while featuring a lower PL2 limit of 84W (vs 92W). As of right now, we only know that Intel is using the Thermal Velocity Boost numbers for its PL2 performance profile so Adaptive Boost Technology would further raise the PL ratings for 11th Gen SKUs.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Price Core i9-11900K(F) 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W $539 US (K)

$513 US (KF) Core i9-11900(F) 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 5.20 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W $439 US

$422 US (F) Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 1.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 3.70 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W $439 US Core i7-11700K(F) 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W $399 US (K)

$374 US (F) Core i7-11700(F) 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W $323 US

$298 US (F) Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 1.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 3.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W $323 US Core i5-11600K(F) 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W $262 US (K)

$237 US (KF) Core i5-11600 6 /12 2.80 GHz 4.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W $213 US Core i5-11600T 6 /12 1.70 GHz 4.10 GHz 3.50 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W $213 US Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W $192 US Core i5-11500T 6 /12 1.50 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.40 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W $192 US Core i5-11400(F) 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W $182 US

$157 US (F) Core i5-11400T 6 /12 1.30 GHz 3.70 GHz 3.30 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W $182 US

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Mobility High-End CPUs Demoed With 8 Cores & 5 GHz

And finally, we have Intel demonstrating its upcoming enthusiast mobility lineup, the Tiger Lake-H. Made for high-performance laptops, the 45W Tiger Lake-H CPUs will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads and will combat AMD's Ryzen 5000H lineup of Zen 3 processors. Intel's VP & GM, Roger Chandler, demonstrated the flagship chip on a prototype laptop which was running on a Core i9 laptop CPUs, presumably the Core i9-11980HK (which also comes with overclocking support). The chip features 8 cores, 16 threads, 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and WiFi6E (Thunderbolt 4) support.

While Intel showed Total War running on the system, they weren't descriptive about other details such as what clock speeds, power consumption, frame rate the system delivered & what GPU was the system running on. It looks to be running on an Intel Xe-based graphics device but we cannot say for sure at the moment.





We have already seen Intel's entire 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H mobility CPU portfolio in several leaks and we have more detailed results about the processors than what Intel demoed yesterday. We can only expect Intel to now provide more detailed information on its Tiger Lake-H 45W chips than the preview they have given us. The Tiger Lake-H laptops from Intel are expected to launch around Computex 2021.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official: