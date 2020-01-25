Intel Shows Off NUC 8 Pro Targeted Towards Businesses

Intel rolled out its NUC 8 Pro "Provo Canyon" line of compact desktops targeted at businesses. These NUCs are designed to be enterprise client desktop role as some models feature Intel vPro and are powered by Intel's 8th generation processors "Whiskey Lake-U."

There are currently three models being available in the NUC 8 Pro Mini-PC line up

The current models available are the NUC8V7PN, the NUC8V5PN, and the NUCI3PN. Intel's Core i7-8665U processor powers NUC8V7PN, and the NUC8V5PN utilizes the Core i5-8365U processor while the NUC8I3PN uses the Core i3-8145U. All three have two chassis types, an H and a K version.

The H version of the chassis features a 2.5-inch drive bay and utilizes a SATA 6 Gbps connection, this version of the chassis measures just 117 mm x 112 mm x 53 mm. The key difference between the H chassis and the K chassis is that the K version lacks the 2.5-inch drive bay, this makes the K chassis measure just 37 mm tall. Each of these models also come in bare-board kits, meaning that you could potentially use any NUC-compatible case.

These systems offer a fair amount of ports:

Dual HDMI ports These HDMI ports are rated for up to HDMI 2.0a, which means they are rated for up to 4K 60Hz, these ports also offer support for HDCP 2.2 and built-in CEC for both ports.

Thunderbolt 3 port This port is located on the back of the chassis, and this port offers support for a DisplayPort connection as well as a USB 3.1 connection.

Intel i219-LM This Ethernet port offers support for 10 / 100 / 1000 Mbps from the RJ45 Ethernet port located on the back of the chassis.

USB 3.1 ports Two USB 3.1 ports are located on the front of the device for easy access. There is a single USB 3.1 port located on the back of the device, along with one USB header located internally in the device.

USB 2.0 ports There is a single USB 2.0 port located on the back of the chassis, and there are another two more USB 2.0 headers situated internally.



Below all of these ports, the H version of the chassis has a 2.5-inch drive bay, and this offers for the possibility of easy installation/expansion of the storage on this device.