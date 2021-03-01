120 Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K Processors Sold By German Retailer, Consumers Are Providing Pre-Launch Benchmarks

Not only has pre-embargo sales plagued Nvidia, but Intel has had the same issue. According to a report from Hexus, a German retailer, Mindfactory, has sold its entire stock of 120 Core i7-11700K to its customers before the official launch which is expected to be late March. For consumers interested in the i7-11700K, this sale of processors before launch gives insight into the expected performance of the i7-11700K.

The Intel Core i7-11700K Pre-Launch Benchmarks Fall Short Of The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Reports say that the sale of i7-11700K processors a full three days before the stock was completely depleted. It was also stated that store employees were told by managers that these Rocket Lake processors could be sold. As of now, the sale of the processors looks to be completely intentional. The results of the sale were consumers buying the chip and benchmarking them as well as the few inevitable scalpers listing them for sale at an inflated price point.

Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake CPU Already Sold To Customers, Various Performance Benchmarks at Stock & Overclocked Speeds Leaked

Hardwareluxx forum users were able to benchmark the processors and in their updated article, they have listed the data acquired from its forum users. The base specification of the i7-11700K is 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a turbo up to 5.0GHz. The TDP is 125W and it has 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Many users who have this processor in hand are reporting that they can get up to 5 GHz on all cores.

Intel i7-11700K Leaked Benchmarks Comparison

Processor Cinebench R20 Single Threaded Benchmark Cinebench R20 Multi-Threaded Benchmark Ryzen 9 5950X 633 10146 Ryzen 7 5800X 622 6022 Core i7-11700K 600 5999 Core i9-10900K 530 5749 Core i7-10700K 506 4947 Core i7-9700K 492 3667 Core i7-8700K 464 3409 Core i7-7700K 461 2344

If the results we are seeing are accurate, we can compare the 8C/16T offerings from Intel and AMD. The 11700K is roughly 4% slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X but is roughly 13% faster than its predecessor, the 10700K, in single-threaded benchmarks. In multi-threaded benchmarks, the 11700K is roughly 5% slower than the 5800X but is roughly 16% faster than the 10700K. Compared to the higher core and thread count model, the 10900K, is 13% faster in single-threaded benchmarks but falls behind in multi-threaded benchmarks being 4% slower. There isn't much of a point comparing it to the Ryzen 9 5950X if it can't beat out the 5800X.

We need to take the benchmarks with a grain of salt as Intel will most likely change the BIOS and microcode for the launch of the Rocket Lake processors. However, users on the forum do say the BIOS on the Z590 motherboards are decent. This gives us some insight into the performance to be expected from the 11700K and certainly can help a consumer decide what to buy.