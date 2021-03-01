120 Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K Processors Sold By German Retailer, Consumers Are Providing Pre-Launch Benchmarks
Not only has pre-embargo sales plagued Nvidia, but Intel has had the same issue. According to a report from Hexus, a German retailer, Mindfactory, has sold its entire stock of 120 Core i7-11700K to its customers before the official launch which is expected to be late March. For consumers interested in the i7-11700K, this sale of processors before launch gives insight into the expected performance of the i7-11700K.
The Intel Core i7-11700K Pre-Launch Benchmarks Fall Short Of The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Reports say that the sale of i7-11700K processors a full three days before the stock was completely depleted. It was also stated that store employees were told by managers that these Rocket Lake processors could be sold. As of now, the sale of the processors looks to be completely intentional. The results of the sale were consumers buying the chip and benchmarking them as well as the few inevitable scalpers listing them for sale at an inflated price point.
Hardwareluxx forum users were able to benchmark the processors and in their updated article, they have listed the data acquired from its forum users. The base specification of the i7-11700K is 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a turbo up to 5.0GHz. The TDP is 125W and it has 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Many users who have this processor in hand are reporting that they can get up to 5 GHz on all cores.
Intel i7-11700K Leaked Benchmarks Comparison
|Processor
|Cinebench R20 Single Threaded Benchmark
|Cinebench R20 Multi-Threaded Benchmark
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|633
|10146
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|622
|6022
|Core i7-11700K
|600
|5999
|Core i9-10900K
|530
|5749
|Core i7-10700K
|506
|4947
|Core i7-9700K
|492
|3667
|Core i7-8700K
|464
|3409
|Core i7-7700K
|461
|2344
If the results we are seeing are accurate, we can compare the 8C/16T offerings from Intel and AMD. The 11700K is roughly 4% slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X but is roughly 13% faster than its predecessor, the 10700K, in single-threaded benchmarks. In multi-threaded benchmarks, the 11700K is roughly 5% slower than the 5800X but is roughly 16% faster than the 10700K. Compared to the higher core and thread count model, the 10900K, is 13% faster in single-threaded benchmarks but falls behind in multi-threaded benchmarks being 4% slower. There isn't much of a point comparing it to the Ryzen 9 5950X if it can't beat out the 5800X.
We need to take the benchmarks with a grain of salt as Intel will most likely change the BIOS and microcode for the launch of the Rocket Lake processors. However, users on the forum do say the BIOS on the Z590 motherboards are decent. This gives us some insight into the performance to be expected from the 11700K and certainly can help a consumer decide what to buy.
