Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, Reassures Gamers That The Intel Arc A770 Graphics Cards Are Almost Ready For Retail Launch

Intel is prepping for the launch of the company's first high-end GPU based on the DG2 Alchemist GPU, Arc A770 graphics card. The Arc series has so far seen entry-level models for desktops and high-end GPUs for mobile platforms but it's time that the fastest Alchemist chip comes to the desktop platform.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger ensures the initial batch of Intel Arc A770 graphics cards are ready for retail while receiving one of his own

In a Tweet today from Pat Gelsinger, the CEO is pictured holding the newest Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card that will be available for consumer purchase. Gelsinger also assured that the first batch of the new series is being prepared for launch but does not divulge a confirmed date.

Got a surprise delivery on a rainy Sunday evening from @RajaXG – an Intel Arc A770. We are now getting first batch of A770 cards ready for retail …excited! pic.twitter.com/r75BASxLtF — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) September 19, 2022

Talking specifically about the Arc A770 graphics card, Tom mentioned that they had one sample (not cherry-picked) running at up to 2.7 GHz with just a few voltage optimizations. The card was said to be running at 228W, which is just 3W above the TBP of 225W and the temperatures were steady at around 80C on the stock air cooler with no fan speed change. The card was running Hitman 3 and with even better coolers, we can potentially see higher clocks closing in on the 3 GHz mark.

Some of the highlighted features of the new Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU from Intel include:

Die-cast aluminum frame

Thermal solution with a vapor chamber and extended heat pipes

Screwless shroud design

High-performance axial fans with 15 blades

Chamfered edges

Full backplate with matte accents

90 fully controllable diffused RGB LEDs

Stealth Black I/O bracket

4 Display Outs

Intel anticipates that the new graphics card series will be released at the company's Innovation event, which will be held on September 27th, just over one week away. On the same day, Intel plans to officially reveal the 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake desktop processor series to the world.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $299-$349 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $200-$299 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $129-$139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US