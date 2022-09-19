Menu
Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, Reassures Gamers That The Intel Arc A770 Graphics Cards Are Almost Ready For Retail Launch

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 19, 2022, 07:24 PM EDT

Intel is prepping for the launch of the company's first high-end GPU based on the DG2 Alchemist GPU, Arc A770 graphics card. The Arc series has so far seen entry-level models for desktops and high-end GPUs for mobile platforms but it's time that the fastest Alchemist chip comes to the desktop platform.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger ensures the initial batch of Intel Arc A770 graphics cards are ready for retail while receiving one of his own

In a Tweet today from Pat Gelsinger, the CEO is pictured holding the newest Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card that will be available for consumer purchase. Gelsinger also assured that the first batch of the new series is being prepared for launch but does not divulge a confirmed date.

Talking specifically about the Arc A770 graphics card, Tom mentioned that they had one sample (not cherry-picked) running at up to 2.7 GHz with just a few voltage optimizations. The card was said to be running at 228W, which is just 3W above the TBP of 225W and the temperatures were steady at around 80C on the stock air cooler with no fan speed change. The card was running Hitman 3 and with even better coolers, we can potentially see higher clocks closing in on the 3 GHz mark.

Some of the highlighted features of the new Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU from Intel include:

  • Die-cast aluminum frame
  • Thermal solution with a vapor chamber and extended heat pipes
  • Screwless shroud design
  • High-performance axial fans with 15 blades
  • Chamfered edges
  • Full backplate with matte accents
  • 90 fully controllable diffused RGB LEDs
  • Stealth Black I/O bracket
  • 4 Display Outs

Intel anticipates that the new graphics card series will be released at the company's Innovation event, which will be held on September 27th, just over one week away. On the same day, Intel plans to officially reveal the 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake desktop processor series to the world.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card VariantGPU DieShading Units (Cores)XMX UnitsGPU Clock (Graphics)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusBandwidthTGPPrice
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz16 GB GDDR617.5 Gbps256-bit560 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Arc ACM-G103584 (28 Xe-Cores)4482.05 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Arc ACM-G103072 (24 Xe-Cores)3841.70 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Arc ACM-G111024 (8 Xe-Cores)1282.00 GHz6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit186 GB/s75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Arc ACM-G11512 (4 Xe-Cores))64TBD4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bitTBD75W$59-$99 US

