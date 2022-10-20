Intel Raptor Lake Roars! Core i9-13900K Claws Away AMD’s FX-8350 CPU Frequency World Record By Hitting 8.81 GHz Clock Speeds

Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K has officially broken the CPU frequency world record after AMD held the title for almost 8 years.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Makes History By Achieving 8.81 GHz CPU Frequency World Record

In an overclocking spree by renowned overclocker Elmor who was accompanied by Shamino, the ASUS in-house overclocking team set some huge world records on the latest ROG Maximus Z790 APEX motherboard. The records ranged from the highest frequency to the highest SUPERPI scores but one record that stands out from the rest is the CPU frequency.

The last CPU frequency world record was set all the way back in 2013 when Andre Yang pushed the AMD FX-8370 to 8.79 GHz on an ASUS ROG Crosshair V Formula-Z motherboard. Now a decade late and several CPU generations later, we finally get to see another CPU frequency world record being achieved but this time, the crown goes back to Intel.

To set this record-shattering overclock, Elmor used the Intel Core i9-13900K and overclocked it to 8.81 GHz across 8 P-Cores. A voltage of 1.325V (which seems to be an incorrect reading), all under LN2 cooling on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard. This is truly a huge achievement for Intel but that's not all. The Intel Core i9-13900K has also set several world records in a range of benchmarks including Cinebench R23 and Cinebench R20.

Using the MEG Z790 GODLIKE, MSI has achieved a spectacular score of 55,0004 and 20,962 points in the benchmarks, respectively. These results were achieved using a more moderate 7.3 GHz frequency under LN2 cooling. Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs seem to be breaking records left and right but this is just the beginning. In the coming days, we will be seeing even better results and records from the same chips as overclockers and enthusiasts fine-tune their brand new CPUs.