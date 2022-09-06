Intel Raptor Lake iGPU Gets 100 MHz Clock Boost, Can Match AMD’s Vega Integrated Graphics

We know that Intel's real integrated graphics doesn't hit shelves until 14th Gen Meteor Lake but the upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake iGPU still manages to show an impressive improvement compared to AMD's Vega offerings.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake iGPU Clock Boost Helps It Close In On AMD's Vega Integrated Graphics

Benchleaks discovered an OpenCL test result on the Geekbench database which shows an Intel Core i9-13900's OpenCL score. The score was posted on an Intel UHD integrated GPU rocking 32 Execution units or 256 cores and a clock speed of 1650 MHz which is a 100 MHz boost over the 12th Gen iGPUs that maxed out at 1550 MHz on the Core i9-12900K. This is a 6.5% clock speed improvement over the 12th Gen part and should help deliver a decent performance gain.

As for the benchmark itself, the Intel UHD iGPU on the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU scored 9498 points. For comparison, the AMD Radeon Vega 10 integrated GPU scores about 9400-9600 points so this is a respectable amount of performance for the Raptor Lake chip but if we compare it to the UHD 770 graphics chip (12900K), this is only a 3% improvement in performance. We have posted a breakdown of current-gen integrated graphics chips below:

Intel Core i9-13900K iGPU OpenCL Benchmarks ST 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 Radeon 680M 33.9k Radeon 660M 17.3k Vega 11 iGPU 14.2k Vega 10 iGPU 9.6k Raptor Lake iGPU 9.5k Alder Lake iGPU 9.3k

As you can see, Intel still got a long road ahead of them to cover and AMD isn't stopping just yet. Their iGPUs will be upgraded to RDNA 3 in the coming generation (Phoenix Point) and even the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be equipped with RDNA 2 cores, albeit with just 2 Compute Units. So 14th Gen Meteor Lake iGPUs really need to deliver a big boost in performance if Intel wants to assert some kind of competition in the integrated graphics segment. The Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will be launching next month followed by Meteor Lake CPUs in 2023.

News Sources: Tom', s Hardware, BenchLeaks on Twitter,