Intel’s New Xeon W-3300 Workstation CPUs Get Decimated By AMD’s Threadripper Pro, 32 Core Threadripper Beats 38 Core Xeon

Intel's newly launched Xeon W-3300 Workstation CPUs aren't off to a great start as initial reviews show them being destroyed by AMD's Threadripper Pro lineup. The review published by solutions provider, Puget Systems, showcases how Intel's flagship Xeon W-3300 CPU is getting decimated by AMD's Threadripper Pro with fewer cores.

Intel Unable To Take Back Workstation CPU Throne From AMD, Xeon W-3300 Gets Decimated By Threadripper Pro

In our official launch post, we talked about how Intel's entire high-end Xeon W-3300 offerings were competing against a single AMD Threadripper Pro part, the 3975WX in terms of features & pricing. It looks like even in terms of performance, the Threadripper Pro lineup has a huge advantage that Intel cannot rival despite a massive 18% IPC uplift over the previous generation.

AMD Blasts Through $100/Share During Trading To All Time Record High Price!

While there are several instances where the new Intel Xeon W-3300 processors either match or beat the AMD Threadripper Pro CPUs, they often required us to set Windows to use the "High Performance" power profile. And even then, AMD by and large came out on top in our testing. via Puget Systems

In benchmarks published by Puget Systems, you can see the AMD Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core CPU offering better performance than Intel's Xeon W-3375 38 Core CPU in several benchmarks. It can also be seen that even the 16 core Threadripper Pro 3955WX also comes out as an incredibly competitive chip against Intel's 32 core and 24 core Xeon W-3300 models.

Xeon W-3300 vs AMD Threadripper Pro Workstation CPU Benchmarks (Balanced Mode):















The flagship AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX flexes its muscles in Unreal Engine, Cinebench R23, and V-Ray benchmarks which are designed to make use of higher core counts. It is interesting to see that Intel's flagship 38 core chip, the Xeon W-3375 only matches the 32 core Threadripper Pro in Cinebench R23 and V-Ray benchmarks while getting handily outperformed in Unreal Engine.

Puget Systems clarifies that Intel's Xeon W-3300 CPUs currently have an issue where they perform undesirably in the Windows Balanced Mode profile. Setting the chips to high-performance mode leads to much better performance where the Intel chips do come closer to the AMD Threadripper Pro parts but even still, you have to take into account the higher power and temperatures on Intel chips.

Xeon W-3300 vs AMD Threadripper Pro Workstation CPU Benchmarks (High-Perf Mode):

Intel Launches Xeon W-3300 Ice Lake Workstation CPUs: Up To 38 Cores, 4.0 GHz Clocks, 270W TDP, Starting at $949 US















Intel Xeon W-3300 vs AMD Threadripper Pro

CPU Name Xeon W-3375 Xeon W-3365 Xeon W-3345 Threadripper Pro 3995WX Threadripper Pro 3975WX Architecture 10nm 10nm 10nm 7nm 7nm Cores / Threads 38/76 32/64 24/48 64/128 32/64 Max Clocks 4.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Max Cache 57 MB 48 MB 36 MB 256 MB 128 MB Max Gen 4 Lanes 64 Gen 4 64 Gen 4 64 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 Max TDP 270W 270W 250W 280W 280W Pricing $4499 US $3499 US $2499 US $5489 US $2749 US

The only exception is the compute performance benchmark (HPL Linpack) where Intel gives a big beating to AMD Threadripper Pro but that's mostly due to the benchmark favoring Intel's CPUs & OneAPI software suite. So it's not a pure apples-to-apples comparison.

If we take out the overall performance metrics, we once again come down to features and here, the Threadripper 3975WX does an amazing job at offering 2x the Gen 4 lanes and higher clocks while the 3995WX simply cruises ahead with its insane 64 cores, 128 threads, and a mega 256 MB cache.

Earlier this week, Puget Systems reported that AMD had led in terms of overall workstation CPU sales compared to Intel. This was the first time in over a decade that Intel had lost its workstation segment lead to AMD and that's mainly due to the fantastic set of features, performance, and the overall value that AMD offers with its Threadripper & Threadripper Pro class processors. With the latest benchmarks in, it looks like AMD workstation CPU sales are going to keep driving up until Intel can bring out a product that actually tries to compete with AMD's lineup.