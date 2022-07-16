Intel Meteor Lake Integrated Graphics Gets Initial Support Within Linux 5.20

Phoronix reports that the final DRM-intel-gt-next changes designed for the future Linux 5.20 kernel have been submitted for DRM-Next initialization. The last additions of code offer considerable modifications, with initial Meteor Lake graphics materials becoming listed in the upcoming kernel.

Intel finalizes Meteor Lake graphics support for Linux 5.20, including DRM-Next modifications

The company reported earlier this month that it is working on patches for the Meteor Lake graphics driver inside the unreleased Linux 5.20 kernel. Readers will remember that Meteor Lake is the successor to Raptor Lake, which will be released later this year.

The initial Meteor Lake patches for the i915 kernel graphics driver have been placed in the queue for Linux 5.20.

The new patches establish Meteor Lake having Intel's Xe_LPD+ "Display version 14" abilities, as well as version 13 media block, and add version 12.70 for the graphics portion. The two new additions are an upgrade from the previous "version 13" display engine for Intel's Xe LPD, which surpasses the "version 12" media block that has seen use in current hardware, and a minor update for the Intel graphics. Meteor Lake will have the same capability as the Xe HP DG2 and Alchemist discrete graphics but will be featured in the company's brand-new 14th Gen Core processors (Meteor Lake).

The initial kernel driver code adds Meteor Lake graphics PCI IDs as

0x7D40

0x7D43

0x7DC0

0x7D45

0x7D47

0x7D55

0x7D60

0x7DC5

0x7DD5

0x7DE0

Driver user-space API modifications surrounding minimal BAR support, local memory PCIe resizable BAR (ReBAR) support, several minor driver fixes, and other low-level alterations have been added to Linux 5.20 in addition to Meteor Lake support sent in for this drm-intel-gt-next pull. Intel also added the company counted more device IDs for the company's DG2 and Arctic Sound M into the upcoming kernel. While still in development, early Ponte Vecchio codes are assisting the DG2 and ATS-M in better preparation from previous pulls seen added to DRM-Next.

Linux users who want more detail covering the recent batch of Intel kernel graphics driver changes slated for Linux 5.20 can direct their browser to the most recent pull request, located on the Freedesktop page listing.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Family Meteor Lake Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Node Intel 4 '7nm EUV' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' CPU Architecture Hybrid (Triple-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) P-Core Architecture Redwood Cove Raptor Cove Golden Cove E-Core Architecture Crestmont Gracemont Gracemont Top Configuration 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) Max Cores / Threads 14/20 14/20 14/20 Planned Lineup H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series GPU Architecture Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG' Iris Xe (Gen 12) Iris Xe (Gen 12) GPU Execution Units 128 EUs (1024 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) Memory Support DDR5-5600

LPDDR5-7400

LPDDR5X - 7400+ DDR5-5200

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5X-4267 Memory Capacity (Max) 96 GB 64 GB 64 GB Thunderbolt 4 Ports 4 2 2 WiFi Capability WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP 15-45W 15-45W 15-45W Launch 2H 2023 1H 2023 1H 2022

