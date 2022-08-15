Menu
Company

Intel Meteor Lake CPU’s Redwood Cove P-Cores Use Similar Architecture As Golden Cove, New Architecture For E-Cores

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 15, 2022
Intel Meteor Lake CPU's Redwood Cove P-Cores Use Similar Architecture As Golden Cove But New Architecture For E-Cores

New information regarding Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs has been revealed in the company's Open Source database by Coelacanth-Dream. As per the details, it looks like Meteor Lake CPUs will be a refinement of the existing Golden Cove cores while featuring a brand new architecture for the E-Cores.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs: Redwood Cove P-Cores With Same Architecture & Tweaks, Crestmont E-Cores With New Architecture

The details reveal that Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will once again utilize a hybrid approach which shouldn't be a surprise by now. The Native Model ID for each hybrid CPU family has been listed, starting with the Lakefield which has 0x0 "Core" and "0x0" Atom family. Lakefield SOC was Intel's first design based on a hybrid architecture approach. Since then, Intel has launched its 12th Gen Alder Lake and will soon be launching the upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc GPUs Don’t Feature Native DX9 Support, Has To Be Emulated on DX12

The Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs feature the 0x0 "Core" also known as the Golden Cove P-Core and 0x1 "Atom" also known as the Gracemont E-Core. Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will retain this design, however, due to various changes made on a core level (not to be mistaken with Uarch), the company has decided to rename its P-Cores to Raptor Cove. We have seen some changes such as cache bump, and clock bump but those are hardly any architectural uplifts.

Native Model ID
(Coelacanth-Dream)		 Type: Core Type: Atom
Lakefield 0x0 0x0
Alder Lake 0x1 0x1
Raptor Lake 0x1 0x1
Meteor Lake 0x1? 0x2

Now coming to 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, the Redwood Cove P-Cores are once again expected to be based on the 0x1 "Core" design which means that while there will be Core-level upgrades, the architecture will more or less remain the same. On the other hand, the "Atom" E-Cores known as Crestmont, will be upgraded to 0x2 Native Model.

High-Performance CPU & GPUs From Intel, AMD, NVIDIA To See Up To 20% Price Hike In 2022
An Intel Meteor Lake test chip from Fab 42. (Image Credits: CNET)

OneRaichu explains that Redwood Cove will not widen the architecture as much as Sunny Cove cores and will mainly focus on instruction execution efficiency. It can be regarded as 0x1.5 since there are talks of improvements to branch prediction, micro-operation fusion, instruction dispatch, register remake, and EU execution efficiency. While Intel Meteor Lake CPUs utilize the brand new "Intel 4" process node, the node may not be as mature as 10ESF and we can see a clock regression that will be unable to match the high frequencies that Raptor Lake has to offer.

Meanwhile, the IPC will be better than Raptor Lake but single-threaded performance won't see a huge gain. Previous rumors had already hinted that Meteor Lake will offer single-digit IPC gains vs Raptor Lake but those will be enough to keep AMD CPUs at bay for a while until Arrow Lake comes out in 2024.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyArrow LakeMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process NodeIntel 20A '5nm EUV"Intel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Four-Core)Hybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureLion CoveRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureSkymontCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top ConfigurationTBD6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / ThreadsTBD14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"		Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units192 EUs (1024 Cores)?128 EUs (1024 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)TBD96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 PortsTBD422
WiFi CapabilityTBDWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDPTBD15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 2024?2H 20231H 20231H 2022

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order