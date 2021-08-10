Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Details regarding Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-P Mobility CPUs have been obtained by Jim over at AdoredTV. According to the information presented, it looks like Intel's next-gen mobility solutions will be featuring a hybrid chiplet architecture which will compete directly against AMD's Zen 5 and the latest SOC's from Apple.

Intel Arrow Lake To Tackle AMD's Zen 5 & Apple's Next-Gen SOC With Hybrid Chiplet Based Architecture With Up To 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Intel's Arrow Lake family was revealed earlier this month and is expected to be the 15th Gen Core lineup when it launches in late 2023 or early 2024. We got to learn in the previous leak that the new family will be utilizing two new core architectures codenamed Lion Cove (performance cores) and Skymont (efficiency cores). The Arrow Lake chips will also pack an updated Xe GPU architecture but it looks like Intel will be sourcing out its Alder Lake-P CPU and GPU tiles to be manufactured on the TSMC 3nm process node instead of its own 'Intel 3' node.

Intel Next-Gen Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Nova Lake CPUs Rumored To Succeed Meteor Lake

Coming to the Arrow Lake-P configuration, we are going to see a much different configuration than what is rumored for the Arrow Lake-S Desktop platform. The Alder Lake-P CPUs are expected to get up to 6 Big Cores (Lion Cove) and 8 Little Cores (Skymont). This would give a maximum of 14 cores & 20 threads which is similar to what Alder Lake-P and Raptor Lake-P configurations are expected to offer. The Arrow Lake-S are rumored to get up to 40 cores and 48 threads so there's quite a core and thread count disparity going on between the desktop and mobile platforms.

The iGPU part on the Arrow Lake-P platform is even more interesting with Intel going for up to 320 Iris Xe EUs in the GT3 configuration. That's a total of 2560 cores which should bring the overall GPU performance close to entry-level or even mid-range desktop offerings and we are talking about an integrated graphics solution. This particular product is also marked as a Halo product so we are looking at the high-end mobility SKUs for laptops. The GPU is said to measure at around 80mm2 so that's a lot of die space just dedicated to a singular graphics die.

So overall, this is said to compete against AMD's rDNA 3 or a next-gen RDNA graphics architecture, There's also an 'ADM' chip on the Arrow Lake-P SOC which AdoredTV points out as an additional cache module onboard the solution. It may very well be a stack chiplet design similar to AMD's 3D V-Cache solution that's launching on the desktop segment next year.

As for competition, the Intel Arrow Lake-P mobility lineup will compete against AMD's Zen 5 based Strix Point APUs which will feature a hybrid chiplet architecture themselves and Apple's next-gen M* SOC in Apple Macbooks. In a recent interview, AMD's VP stated that they eye Apple as the main competitor in the long term with a very competitive Zen roadmap and it looks like Intel would have two competitors in the mobile segment moving forward with very powerful products in each of the respective segment.

