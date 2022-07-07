Intel Media Driver API Gets Support For Both 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop & Raptor Lake-P Mobile CPUs

The first enablement of Intel's 13th Gen Core CPUs, codenamed "Raptor Lake," has appeared on Github in three versions. The versions are split into one for desktop PCs (while sharing that with high-end laptops) and two for lesser-powered mobile laptops, ranging between mainstream and ultra-thin flavors.

Intel reveals desktop and mobile Raptor Lake enablement in updated Media Driver for the second half of 2022

The company has been relatively silent about its mobile CPU series, and it stands that the Raptor Lake lineup is split into two parts, desktop Raptor Lake-S, and mobile Raptor Lake-P, but the M-series is absent from the listing. The Raptor Lake inclusion enables Intel's updated Media Driver 2022Q2 release (version 22.4.4). It may still be part of the enablement of Intel's video acceleration API used for encoding, decoding, and post-processing for the company's GPUs.

Intel has stated that the Intel Raptor Lake S-series, their desktop version, will be coming in the second half of 2022, but there is still no release date for the mobile Raptor Lake-P and Raptor Lake-M lineup. We may see the mobile series before the end of the year, but with the consistent track record from Intel, it is heavy speculation at the moment. Also, Intel is reported to have previously released their mobile series during each year's CES conference at the beginning of the year.

The Intel Raptor Lake-S and Raptor Lake-P variants will share similar Efficient core designs, going as high as sixteen cores. The P-series will be limited to only six Performance cores from the company but will be based on the same Raptor Cove P-Core and Gracemont E-Core cores.

Currently, the new Intel 13th Gen Core series is separated into:

S-series for desktops and high-performance mobile devices with a PL1/PL2 of 55W and above

P-series for mainstream laptops with a PL1/PL2 of 15W to 45W

M-series for ultra-thin laptops with a PL1/PL2 of 5W to 9W

Several months before the Alder Lake mobile series debut, the leaked image below revealed all of the Intel Core series CPU designations. Furthermore, it has only been a few weeks since the 12th Gen Core "H55/HX" mobile series CPUs launched.

Speculation is abuzz in the media circles, stating that there will be a Raptor Lake-HX 24-core desktop CPU series, especially when AMD recently revealed the company's designs for the Zen 4-powered Dragon Range mobile components rumored to be 16 cores.

The Raptor Lake-P series may be limited to only 22 cores (6P+16E). That information is still unknown, but certain SKUs leaked out a while ago with only 14 cores or a 6+8 configuration.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Family Meteor Lake Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Node Intel 4 '7nm EUV' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' CPU Architecture Hybrid (Triple-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) P-Core Architecture Redwood Cove Raptor Cove Golden Cove E-Core Architecture Crestmont Gracemont Gracemont Top Configuration 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) Max Cores / Threads 14/20 14/20 14/20 Planned Lineup H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series GPU Architecture Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG' Iris Xe (Gen 12) Iris Xe (Gen 12) GPU Execution Units 128 EUs (1024 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) Memory Support DDR5-5600

LPDDR5-7400

LPDDR5X - 7400+ DDR5-5200

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5X-4267 Memory Capacity (Max) 96 GB 64 GB 64 GB Thunderbolt 4 Ports 4 2 2 WiFi Capability WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP 15-45W 15-45W 15-45W Launch 2H 2023 1H 2023 1H 2022

News Sources: VideoCardz, Github