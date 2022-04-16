Intel Raptor Lake-P 14 Core ES Mobility CPU Spotted, Faster Than Alder Lake Core i9-12900HK Flagship CPU

An Intel Raptor Lake-P 14 Core Engineering Sample CPU has been spotted within the User Benchmark database, showcasing performance faster than the existing Alder Lake Core i9-12900HK CPU.

Intel Raptor Lake-P ES CPU With 14 Cores & 4.2 GHz Clocks Beats The Fastest Alder Lake Core i9-12900HK CPU

The sample that has been spotted was evaluated on the 'ERB' Evaluation Reference Board. The processor itself is referenced as an Intel Raptor Lake-P chip with 14 cores and 20 threads. This is a 6 P-Core and 8 E-Core configuration. The P-cores are based on the new Raptor Cove cores while the E-Cores are based on the Gracemont architecture. Now Intel is expected to increase the E-Core count but that's not true for all SKUs. This SKU is the same configuration as the high end Alder Lake-P chips.

Intel Arc Alchemist Gaming Graphics Card Rumored To Include Four Desktop Variants. A770, A750, A580, A380: A770 Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti, A380 Faster Than RX 6400

The expected SKUs are detailed below:

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 68 MB?

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 54 MB?

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 44 MB?

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 37 MB?

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 20 MB?

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 10 MB?

The Raptor Lake-P CPU was running at a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The platform itself was utilizing the onboard Iris Xe graphics and 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 5200 Mbps speeds. A single OS drive was used which was a WD NVMe SSD.

In terms of performance, the Intel Raptor Lake-P mobility CPU scored 202 points in single-core and 2052 points in the all-core tests. Now UserBenchmark is known for its bias against AMD's CPUs so we are not going to compare the performance of the leaked Raptor Lake part against any Ryzen CPUs but instead use Intel's own Alder Lake CPUs for comparison. The benchmark database includes results for Core i9-12900HK which has the same 14 core and 20 thread CPU config and runs at a higher base clock of 2.9 GHz and boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Despite that, the Intel Raptor Lake CPU ends up faster in both the single and all-core test results. The Raptor Lake-P ES sample also ends up faster than the much higher clocked Core i5-12600K in single and all-core workloads. This is impressive since the mobility chip is power limited whereas the 'K' series parts are fully unlocked. The CPU does lose against the Core i7-12700K but only in all-core performance since the CPU has more performance cores than E-cores.

Intel has just recently introduced its Alder Lake-P family and will soon be introducing the high-end Alder Lake-HX parts for enthusiast-grade and workstation laptops. Based on this, we can expect Raptor Lake-P CPUs by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Improvements such as the new Raptor Cove cores and increased cache sizes are definitely going to help boost performance & final chips are also expected to run at very high clock speeds so consider this to be a teaser of what's to come on the mobility platform.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Source: Momomo_US