Intel Lancaster Sound Data Center GPUs To Succeed Arctic Sound-M GPUs, Planned For 2023+

Intel has confirmed that its next-generation Lancaster Sound GPUs will be succeeding the existing Arctic Sound M Data Center GPU lineup.

Intel's Lancaster Sound Data Center GPUs To Feature Next-Gen Xe Architecture, Succeeding Arctic Sound M In 2023+

Originally, the Intel Arctic Sound lineup was expected to feature the Xe-HP GPU SKUs but that plan was dropped, and instead, the blue team resorted to using its Xe-HPG GPUs within the Arctic Sound M lineup.

MSI Unleashes Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU Powered Titan GT77, Raider GE77/67, Vector GP76/66, CreatorPro X17 Enthusiast Gaming Laptops

The dropped Arctic Sound GPU series would have showcased three different graphics cards based on a tiled architecture accessing as high as 128 Xe-Cores or 512 Execution Units. Intel never advertised the particular series to the public, and The company made no announcements or dates. Under the codename Lancaster Sound, there is heavy speculation that the company utilizes the architecture for other means.

Intel Xe HP 'Arctic Sound' GPUs (Now Cancelled)

GPU Name Intel Neo 1-Tile Intel Neo 2-Tile Intel Neo 4-Tile GPU Family Intel Xe-HP Intel Xe-HP Intel Xe-HP GPU Process 10nm SuperFin 10nm SuperFin 10nm SuperFin Max Compute Units 512 EUs 1024 EUs 2048 EUs Max Core Count 4096 Cores 8192 Cores 16,384 Cores Core Clock 1300 MHz (Demo) 1300 MHz (Demo) 1300 MHz (Demo) FP32 Compute 10.5 TFLOPs (Demo) 21.1 TFLOPs (Demo) 42.0 TFLOPs (Demo) Memory HBM2e HBM2e HBM2e Memory Bus TBA TBA TBA Memory Clock TBA TBA TBA Memory Bandwidth TBA TBA TBA TDP ~150W ~300W ~400-500W

Intel utilized Xe-HPG architecture, seen in gaming graphics, and DG2-based GPUs, which became the Arctic Sound-M family of pictures. Currently, two products are listed, one featuring the ACM-G10 GPU and the other featuring two separate ACM-G11 graphics. Intel promotes the graphics cards as "flexible data center GPUs offering an impressive media streaming ability.

Leaker SteakisGood discovered the information above on Twitter. The official video clip from the company shows for a fraction of a second the roadmap for upcoming silicon technologies by Intel.

No information has been discovered or promoted by any leakers or the company itself. There is the assumption that either Intel will use the Xe-HPG GPU series for Lancaster Sound or may attempt to create a new architecture. It would be a waste for the company not to reuse the technology in a more recent product, so they may try to save overhead by going with previous architecture. However, if the company did use new tech, it is possible that the Arc Battlemage series, using the Xe2-HPG architecture, could be the replacement. We might hear more about Lancaster Sound as we enter 2023.

Intel Data Center Mainstream GPU Lineup

GPU Family Intel Xe-HP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HPG (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP(G) (2nd Gen) GPU Segment Datacenter & Workstation Datacenter & Workstation Datacenter & Workstation GPU Gen Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 13 Process Node TSMC 6nm TSMC 6nm TBA GPU Products Arctic Sound Arctic Sound M Lancaster Sound Specs / Design Up To 128 Xe Cores Up To 32 Xe Cores TBA Memory Subsystem GDDR6 GDDR6 TBA TDP 300-500W 75-150W TBA Launch Cancelled 2022 2023+

News Source: SteakisGood on Twitter