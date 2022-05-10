Intel Readies Arctic Sound M GPUs For Data Centers: 150W ACM-G10 For Peak Performance, 75W Dual ACM-G11 For High Density, PCIe Gen 4 Cards Available Q3 2022

Intel has further details its Arctic Sound M Data Center GPUs which will be available in the third quarter of 2022. The new cards will be aimed at a range of Pro workloads such as Cloud Gaming, Media Processing & Delivery, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and Inference.

Intel To Launch Arctic Sound M PCIe Gen 4 Graphics Cards Based on Xe-HPG GPUs In Q3 2022

Intel has showcased two designs that will be part of the Arctic Sound M lineup. The flagship design is based on a single ACM-G10 GPU, featuring a 150W design and designed for peak performance. It looks like the second Arctic Sound M card is based on two ACM-G11 GPUs with a 75W TDP & aimed at high-density multipurpose workloads.

According to Intel, the Arctic Sound GPUs can offer 30+ 1080p streams, 40+ game streams, up to 62 Virtualized Functions, and up to 150 AI TOPs. As for features, the data center GPUs will be equipped with all the latest tech such as AV1 HW Encode/Decode and XMX AI-Accelerators (built-in).

Intel has not disclosed the exact specifications besides stating the 4 Xe Media Engines and 32 Xe Cores & Ray Tracing units while the 75W design features 16 Xe-Cores in total. It looks like the GPUs would be based on full configuration but operate at lower clock speeds to meet the desired TDPs.

We recently also reported how Intel's Arctic Sound M GPUs provide 30% lower Bitrate loss in data centers as demonstrated by the blue team here. The company continued, confirming that the new chip would support eight 4K resolution streams or a staggering 30 1080p resolution streams. Companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and more could use the potential for something such as this for their game streaming servers. The savings for AC1 is 30% more efficient than the older AVC encoding. Another benefit of the AV1 codec is that it is an alternative to the AVC/HEVC encoding and allows for streams to be royalty-free.







Availability of the Intel Arctic Sound M GPU lineup is currently planned for Q3 2022. The blue team has promised over 15 system designs from industry-leading partners such as CISCO, H3C, HPE, Dell Technologies, INSPUR, and Supermicro. The cards will be compliant with PCIe Gen 4 systems & are going to operate around a full software stack comprising Open standards with one API & flexibility for future options. The thing is that Arctic Sound was supposed to be a way bigger deal before the original design got canceled to make way for Xe-HPG and Xe-HPC. Maybe we will see a true Xe-HP part once again based on a future generation of graphics architectures from Intel.