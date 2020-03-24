Intel ‘Lakefield’ Core i5-L15G7 SOC Geekbench Performance Leaked

Intel has been working on a project that employs the idea of mixing different types of cores together and employing them into one module, similar to how modern smartphone processors have groups of high-performance cores alongside low power cores in a project known as Lakefield.

Intel Lakefield & Intel Core i5-L15G7 Geekbench Results

Intel's Lakefield lineup aims to build an efficient, low-TDP processor in an overall small die area, somewhere in the range of 144mm2 as showcased in a recently leaked die shot of the chip which was posted over at Anandtech Forums. This specific Intel Lakefield chip leaked by Twitter user InstLatX64 gives us some insight into where the Lakefield project is headed.

Intel Increases the Neuromorphic Research System to 100 Million Neurons

The chip tested is the Intel Core i5-L15G7, a 5C/5T CPU, which, interestingly enough, employs an uncommon configuration being that it is a Penta-core processor. One of the five cores employs Intel's 'Sunny Cove' design, which is known to be the successor to the various iterations of Skylake we have seen from Kaby Lake to the upcoming Comet Lake release, while the remaining group of four cores is based upon Tremont, a variation of Intel's Atom microarchitecture.

Being that Lakefield is designed as a multi-chip module (MCM), the five primary cores will be manufactured on Intel's 10nm process while additional modules such as I/O controllers, PHYs, and memory will be manufactured on a separate node such as 22nm to keep costs down as those additional modules have a smaller contribution to total performance. The total energy consumption target for Lakefield is within the 5-7 watt range, which is quite low.

As for clock speeds on the Core i5-L15G7, we're looking at a base clock of 1.4 GHz, though, during the Geekbench test, the chip managed to pull off a clock of 2.95 GHz. It's unclear whether or not the Tremont cores have the ability to reach higher sustained clocks compared to the Sunny Cove core, and in this case, we can assume the Sunny Cove core is responsible for the elevated clock reported.

It is unclear as to what market Intel intends to position Lakefield, but at this time the most comparable processors to Lakefield would be Qualcomm's Snapdragon. Judging by the Geekbench scores of the Core i5-L15G7, in terms of single-core speed with a score of 725, the Lakefield chip is roughly two times as powerful as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, and when comparing the 15G7's multi-core result of 1566, the two chips from Intel and Qualcomm are right on par with each other.

When comparing the L15G7 to the Snapdragon 8cx, Qualcomm's flagship chip, both are roughly on par in terms of single-core performance, though, in the multi-core arena, Intel lags behind by a whopping 77%. We'll have to see where Lakefield goes, and if successful, Qualcomm could have some competition on its hands.