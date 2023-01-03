Intel Expands 13th Gen Desktop CPU Family With 65W & 35W SKUs, Starting at $109 US

Intel is expanding its 13th Gen Desktop CPU family with the latest 65W & 35W lineup which brings more affordability to PC builders.

Intel 13th Gen Desktop CPU Family Mixes Raptor Lake & Alder Lake In 65W & 35W Configurations, Starting At $109 US

Intel will be introducing a total of 16 new 13th Gen CPUs within its processor lineup, eight of which are entirely brand new and another five which share the same core configurations as the K-series parts. The difference between these chips is largely within their core clocks which have been tuned to cater to the reduced power targets. While these CPUs are rated 65W & 35W, their max power is rated at up to 219W &106W, respectively.

Intel Core i9-13900 65/35W CPU Series

So let's start with the SKUs from the high-end segment. The Intel Core i9-13900(F) will feature 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB of L3 cache (+32 MB L2), a base clock of 2.0 GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.60 GHz, a total of 20 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes and support up to DDR5-5600 memory. The i9-13900 is going to hit retail for $549 US while the Core i9-13900F is going to hit retail for $524 US. The Core i9-13900T comes with a 1.1 GHz base clock and 5.3 GHz boost clock but has the lowest TDP set to 35W standard and 106W MTP while retailing at just $549 US.

Intel Core i7-13700 65/35W CPU Series

The Intel Core i7-13700(F) will feature 16 cores, 32 threads, 30 MB of L3 cache (+24 MB L2), a base clock of 2.1 GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz, a total of 20 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes and support up to DDR5-5600 memory. The i7-13700 is going to hit retail for $384 US while the i7-13700F is going to hit retail for $359 US. The Core i7-13700T comes with a 1.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock but has the lowest TDP set to 35W standard and 106W MTP while retailing at just $384 US.

Intel Core i5-13000 65/35W CPU Series

Next up, we have the Core i5-13600 which features 14 cores, 20 threads, 24 MB of L3 cache (+11.5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 2.7 GHz, and a boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz. The CPU will retail for a price of $255 US. There's also the Core i5-13500 which features the same core configuration but a lower base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz while retailing at $132 US.

There are also two additional Core i5 SKUs, the Core i5-3400 and the 13400F which feature a core configuration of 10 cores, 16 threads, 20 MB of L3 cache (+9.5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost of 4.6 GHz, all at prices of $221 US and $196 US, respectively. The Core i5-13600/13500 will have an MTP of up to 154W while the Core i5-13400 will have an MTP of 148W.

The Core i5-13600T and Core i5-13500T have base clocks of 1.8/1.6 GHz, boost clocks of 4.8/4,6 GHz, TDPs of 35/92W, and prices of $255/$232 US, respectively. Similarly, the Core i5-13400T has base clock speeds rated at 1.3 GHz, boost clocks rated at 4.4 GHz, and up to 82W TDP with a $221 US pricing.

Intel Core i3-13100 65W/35W CPU Series

For the Core i3 family, Intel has the i3-13100(F) which has 4 cores, 8 threads, 12 MB of L3 cache (+5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 3.4 GHz, & a boost clock of up to 4.5 GHz. The CPU will retail at $134 and $109 US, respectively. The CPUs will get a base TDP of 60-58W and an MTP of 89W. The Core i3-13100T has a 2.5 GHz base, 4.2 GHz boost clock with 35/69W TDP ratings at $134 US.

One thing to note is that the pricing has gone up a good bit. As seen with Intel's recent 12th Gen price bump, the 13th Gen CPUs cost up to 15% higher than what their siblings did at launch,and prices are mentioned below:

Core i9-13900T vs Core i9-12900T - +12.2% Higher Price

Core i9-13900F vs Core i9-12900F - +12.9% Higher Price

Core i7-13700T vs Core i7-12700T - +13.2% Higher Price

Core i7-13700F vs Core i7-12700F - +14.3% Higher Price

Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 - +14.3% Higher Price

Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 - +14.8% Higher Price

Core i5-13400T vs Core i5-12400T - +15.1% Higher Price

Core i5-13400F vs Core i3-12400F - +17.3% Higher Price

Core i3-13100T vs Core i3-12100T - +9.8% Higher Price

Core i3-13100F vs Core i3-12100F - +12.3% Higher Price

The Intel 13th Gen Desktop CPU family is launching alongside the H770 and B760 motherboards lineup which also gets a 10% price bump over the H670 and B660 options.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Predecessor MSRP (at Launch) Intel Core i9-13900KS 8 16 24 / 32 3.2 / 6.0 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD $739 US Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.99 US $589 US Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US $564 US Intel Core i9-13900 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

219W (PL2) $549.99 US $489 US Intel Core i9-13900T 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

106W (PL2) $549.99 US $489 US Intel Core i9-13900F 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

219W (PL2) $524.99 US $464 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US $409 US Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US $384 US Intel Core i7-13700 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

219W (PL2) $384.99 US $339 US Intel Core i7-13700T 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

106W (PL2) $384.99 US $339 US Intel Core i7-13700F 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

219W (PL2) $359.99 US $314 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 35.5 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US $289 US Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 35.5 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US $264 US Intel Core i5-13600 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / 5.0 GHz 35.5 MB 65W (PL1)

154W (PL2) $255.99 US $223 US Intel Core i5-13600T 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / 4.8 GHz 35.5 MB 35W (PL1)

92W (PL2) $255.99 US $223 US Intel Core i5-13500 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.8 GHz 35.5 MB 65W (PL1)

154W (PL2) $232.99 US $202 US Intel Core i5-13500T 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / 4.6 GHz 35.5 MB 35W (PL1)

92W (PL2) $232.99 US $202 US Intel Core i5-13400 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 29.5 MB 65W (PL1)

148W (PL2) $221.99 US $192 US Intel Core i5-13400T 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / 4.4 GHz 29.5 MB 35W (PL1)

89W (PL2) $221.99 US $192 US Intel Core i5-13400F 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 29.5 MB 65W (PL1)

148W (PL2) $196.99 US $167 US Intel Core i3-13100 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz 17 MB 60W (PL1)

89W (PL2) $134.99 US $122 US Intel Core i3-13100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / 4.2 GHz 17 MB 35W (PL1)

69W (PL2) $134.99 US $122 US Intel Core i3-13100F 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz 17 MB 60W (PL1)

89W (PL2) $109.99 US $97 US