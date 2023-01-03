Intel Expands 13th Gen Desktop CPU Family With 65W & 35W SKUs, Starting at $109 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink

Intel is expanding its 13th Gen Desktop CPU family with the latest 65W & 35W lineup which brings more affordability to PC builders.

Intel 13th Gen Desktop CPU Family Mixes Raptor Lake & Alder Lake In 65W & 35W Configurations, Starting At $109 US

Intel will be introducing a total of 16 new 13th Gen CPUs within its processor lineup, eight of which are entirely brand new and another five which share the same core configurations as the K-series parts. The difference between these chips is largely within their core clocks which have been tuned to cater to the reduced power targets. While these CPUs are rated 65W & 35W, their max power is rated at up to 219W &106W, respectively.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel 13th Gen Mobility Family Roars With HX, H, P & U CPUs: Raptor Lake Core i9-13980HX Is The First 24 Core Laptop Chip

Intel Core i9-13900 65/35W CPU Series

So let's start with the SKUs from the high-end segment. The Intel Core i9-13900(F) will feature 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB of L3 cache (+32 MB L2), a base clock of 2.0 GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.60 GHz, a total of 20 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes and support up to DDR5-5600 memory. The i9-13900 is going to hit retail for $549 US while the Core i9-13900F is going to hit retail for $524 US. The Core i9-13900T comes with a 1.1 GHz base clock and 5.3 GHz boost clock but has the lowest TDP set to 35W standard and 106W MTP while retailing at just $549 US.

Intel Core i7-13700 65/35W CPU Series

The Intel Core i7-13700(F) will feature 16 cores, 32 threads, 30 MB of L3 cache (+24 MB L2), a base clock of 2.1 GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz, a total of 20 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes and support up to DDR5-5600 memory. The i7-13700 is going to hit retail for $384 US while the i7-13700F is going to hit retail for $359 US. The Core i7-13700T comes with a 1.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock but has the lowest TDP set to 35W standard and 106W MTP while retailing at just $384 US.

Intel Core i5-13000 65/35W CPU Series

Next up, we have the Core i5-13600 which features 14 cores, 20 threads, 24 MB of L3 cache (+11.5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 2.7 GHz, and a boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz. The CPU will retail for a price of $255 US. There's also the Core i5-13500 which features the same core configuration but a lower base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz while retailing at $132 US.

There are also two additional Core i5 SKUs, the Core i5-3400 and the 13400F which feature a core configuration of 10 cores, 16 threads, 20 MB of L3 cache (+9.5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 2.5 GHz and a boost of 4.6 GHz, all at prices of $221 US and $196 US, respectively. The Core i5-13600/13500 will have an MTP of up to 154W while the Core i5-13400 will have an MTP of 148W.

intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_2
intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_3
intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_4
intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_5
intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_6
2 of 9

The Core i5-13600T and Core i5-13500T have base clocks of 1.8/1.6 GHz, boost clocks of 4.8/4,6 GHz, TDPs of 35/92W, and prices of $255/$232 US, respectively. Similarly, the Core i5-13400T has base clock speeds rated at 1.3 GHz, boost clocks rated at 4.4 GHz, and up to 82W TDP with a $221 US pricing.

Intel Core i3-13100 65W/35W CPU Series

For the Core i3 family, Intel has the i3-13100(F) which has 4 cores, 8 threads, 12 MB of L3 cache (+5 MB L2 cache), a base clock of 3.4 GHz, & a boost clock of up to 4.5 GHz. The CPU will retail at $134 and $109 US, respectively. The CPUs will get a base TDP of 60-58W and an MTP of 89W. The Core i3-13100T has a 2.5 GHz base, 4.2 GHz boost clock with 35/69W TDP ratings at $134 US.

One thing to note is that the pricing has gone up a good bit. As seen with Intel's recent 12th Gen price bump, the 13th Gen CPUs cost up to 15% higher than what their siblings did at launch,and prices are mentioned below:

  • Core i9-13900T vs Core i9-12900T - +12.2% Higher Price
  • Core i9-13900F vs Core i9-12900F - +12.9% Higher Price
  • Core i7-13700T vs Core i7-12700T - +13.2% Higher Price
  • Core i7-13700F vs Core i7-12700F - +14.3% Higher Price
  • Core i5-13600 vs Core i5-12600 - +14.3% Higher Price
  • Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 - +14.8% Higher Price
  • Core i5-13400T vs Core i5-12400T - +15.1% Higher Price
  • Core i5-13400F vs Core i3-12400F - +17.3% Higher Price
  • Core i3-13100T vs Core i3-12100T - +9.8% Higher Price
  • Core i3-13100F vs Core i3-12100F - +12.3% Higher Price

The Intel 13th Gen Desktop CPU family is launching alongside the H770 and B760 motherboards lineup which also gets a 10% price bump over the H670 and B660 options.

intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_7
intel-13th-gen-desktop-cpu-lineup-65w-35w-options-ces-2023-_8
2 of 9

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRPPredecessor MSRP (at Launch)
Intel Core i9-13900KS81624 / 323.2 / 6.0 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		TBD$739 US
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$589.99 US$589 US
Intel Core i9-13900KF81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$564.99 US$564 US
Intel Core i9-1390081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
219W (PL2)		$549.99 US$489 US
Intel Core i9-13900T81624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
106W (PL2)		$549.99 US$489 US
Intel Core i9-13900F81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
219W (PL2)		$524.99 US$464 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$409.99 US$409 US
Intel Core i7-13700KF8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$384.99 US$384 US
Intel Core i7-137008816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
219W (PL2)		$384.99 US$339 US
Intel Core i7-13700T8816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
106W (PL2)		$384.99 US$339 US
Intel Core i7-13700F8816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
219W (PL2)		$359.99 US$314 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz35.5 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$319.99 US$289 US
Intel Core i5-13600KF6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz35.5 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$294.99 US$264 US
Intel Core i5-136006814 / 202.7 / 5.0 GHz35.5 MB65W (PL1)
154W (PL2)		$255.99 US$223 US
Intel Core i5-13600T6814 / 201.8 / 4.8 GHz35.5 MB35W (PL1)
92W (PL2)		$255.99 US$223 US
Intel Core i5-135006814 / 202.5 / 4.8 GHz35.5 MB65W (PL1)
154W (PL2)		$232.99 US$202 US
Intel Core i5-13500T6814 / 201.6 / 4.6 GHz35.5 MB35W (PL1)
92W (PL2)		$232.99 US$202 US
Intel Core i5-134006410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz29.5 MB65W (PL1)
148W (PL2)		$221.99 US$192 US
Intel Core i5-13400T6410 / 161.3 / 4.4 GHz29.5 MB35W (PL1)
89W (PL2)		$221.99 US$192 US
Intel Core i5-13400F6410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz29.5 MB65W (PL1)
148W (PL2)		$196.99 US$167 US
Intel Core i3-13100404 / 83.4 / 4.5 GHz17 MB60W (PL1)
89W (PL2)		$134.99 US$122 US
Intel Core i3-13100T404 / 82.5 / 4.2 GHz17 MB35W (PL1)
69W (PL2)		$134.99 US$122 US
Intel Core i3-13100F404 / 83.4 / 4.5 GHz17 MB60W (PL1)
89W (PL2)		$109.99 US$97 US
Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 