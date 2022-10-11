Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-13100 CPU With Quad Core Design Spotted, Perfect For Budget Gaming Builds

Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-13100 Desktop CPU has been spotted and features a very entry-level design carrying just four P-cores.
Intel's Quad Core Core i3-13100 CPU Shows Up In CPU-z Validation With a 3.4 GHz Clock Speed
At launch, Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU family will only include the "K" series parts such as the Core i9-13900K(F), Core i7-13700K(F), and the Core i5-13600K(F). However, Intel is also prepping up mainstream Non-K and T-Series parts as we have seen leak out over the past several months. The mainstream lineup is what's going to be the main challenge for AMD to tackle as they currently have no AM5 parts that are available at the same value as those or even the existing 12th Gen CPU line.
One such part within the lineup is the Intel Core i3-13100 CPU which has now appeared within the CPU-z database. The Raptor Lake chip or should we say, Alder Lake, comes with a four-core design which is all P-Cores and 8 threads. The reason why we say that this is an Alder Lake part and not a Raptor Lake chip is that it has the same cache structure as the Alder Lake Core i3-12100 with a 12 MB L3 and a 5 MB L2 design. Intel's 13th Gen lineup is expected to feature a mix of Raptor Cove & Golden Cove chips as detailed here.
Intel Core i3-13100 Desktop CPU's CPU-z Screenshot (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK):
The CPU was spotted running at clock speeds of 3.41 GHz and these are definitely not the final clocks. You can see that the multiplier and bus speed have been modified since the Core i3-12100 already comes with a base/boost clock of 3.3/4.3 GHz, there's no way that its successor will offer lower clock speeds. The CPU was tested on a Gigabyte B660 Gaming X motherboard & it's known that 13th Gen CPUs will be compatible with existing 600-series & also the newer 700-series boards.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:
- Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
- Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
- Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
- Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)
- Double The E-Cores on certain variants
- Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
- Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
- New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
- Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
- 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
- Enhanced Overclocking Features
- 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)
- AI PCIe M.2 Technology
- Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)
There's not much else to talk about since we don't have any performance figures but the Intel Core i3-13100 CPU should retain the 60W PL1 and 88W PL2 power ratings and pricing close to $100 US. This would make a fantastic choice for low-tier PCs and budget gaming builds. The mainstream line of 13th Gen CPUs is expected to launch in the coming months.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Boost (Max)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|TBD
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD / 6.0 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0 / Q1E1
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$589.9 US
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0 / Q1EX
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$564.99 US
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0 / Q1EJ
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0 / Q1ES
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900T
|B0 / ?
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|1.1 / 5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|3.9 GHz
|68 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0 / Q1EN
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$409.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0 / Q1ET
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$384.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0 / Q1EL
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0 / Q1EU
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700T
|B0 / ?
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|1.4 / 4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz (All-Core)
|3.6 GHz
|54 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0 / Q1EK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$319.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0 / Q1EV
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$294.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0 / Q1DF
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0 / Q1DK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.5 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|C0 / Q1DJ
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0 / Q1CV
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
News Source: TUM_APISAK
