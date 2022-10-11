Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-13100 CPU With Quad Core Design Spotted, Perfect For Budget Gaming Builds

Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-13100 Desktop CPU has been spotted and features a very entry-level design carrying just four P-cores.

At launch, Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU family will only include the "K" series parts such as the Core i9-13900K(F), Core i7-13700K(F), and the Core i5-13600K(F). However, Intel is also prepping up mainstream Non-K and T-Series parts as we have seen leak out over the past several months. The mainstream lineup is what's going to be the main challenge for AMD to tackle as they currently have no AM5 parts that are available at the same value as those or even the existing 12th Gen CPU line.

Intel Core i3-13100 CPU has been validated within CPU-z. (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK)

One such part within the lineup is the Intel Core i3-13100 CPU which has now appeared within the CPU-z database. The Raptor Lake chip or should we say, Alder Lake, comes with a four-core design which is all P-Cores and 8 threads. The reason why we say that this is an Alder Lake part and not a Raptor Lake chip is that it has the same cache structure as the Alder Lake Core i3-12100 with a 12 MB L3 and a 5 MB L2 design. Intel's 13th Gen lineup is expected to feature a mix of Raptor Cove & Golden Cove chips as detailed here.

Intel Core i3-13100 Desktop CPU's CPU-z Screenshot (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK):

The CPU was spotted running at clock speeds of 3.41 GHz and these are definitely not the final clocks. You can see that the multiplier and bus speed have been modified since the Core i3-12100 already comes with a base/boost clock of 3.3/4.3 GHz, there's no way that its successor will offer lower clock speeds. The CPU was tested on a Gigabyte B660 Gaming X motherboard & it's known that 13th Gen CPUs will be compatible with existing 600-series & also the newer 700-series boards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

There's not much else to talk about since we don't have any performance figures but the Intel Core i3-13100 CPU should retain the 60W PL1 and 88W PL2 power ratings and pricing close to $100 US. This would make a fantastic choice for low-tier PCs and budget gaming builds. The mainstream line of 13th Gen CPUs is expected to launch in the coming months.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS TBD 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 / ? 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 / ? 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA

News Source: TUM_APISAK