Intel Core i3-N305 & Core i3-N300 Alder Lake-N CPUs Spotted With 8 Gracemont E-Cores

Intel's Alder Lake-N CPUs have been showing up in the online database for a while now and it looks like we have our first look at the octa-core parts, the Core i3-N305 & the Core i3-N300.

Intel's Alder Lake-N, Core i3-N305 & Core i3-N300, CPUs With 8 Gracemont E-Cores Spotted

A few days ago, two Intel Alder Lake-N CPUs had leaked out which marked the end of the Pentium & Celeron branding. These included the Intel Processor N200 & N100. Both of these CPUs adopted an E-Core-only design, featuring up to 8 cores and 8 threads. Now, we have two more Alder Lake-N CPUs leaking out and these variants should run even faster.

Meet the Intel Core i3-N305 & the Core i3-N300. These two chips are primarily designed for the low-power and entry-level notebook segment. Both CPUs feature a dual Gracemont cluster, packing up to 8 cores and 8 threads. The clock speeds and cache configuration is unknown but it should be the same as the cache found on the Alder Lake E-Cores and not the Raptor Lake E-Cores. The 13th Gen CPUs come with increased cache for the E-cores too but that's not the case with Alder Lake-N. Both CPUs were tested on an unknown notebook with the Core i3-N300 system rocking 8 GB DDR4-3200 memory while the Core i3-N305 system rocked 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Both were using the single-channel configuration.

As for performance, we can't really compare the two chips in these benchmarks since one was running at the "Better Performance" mode while the other was running at "Better Power" mode. The Core i3-N305 was running in the "Better Performance" mode and scored 887 overall points. Compared to the Core i3-N300 which was running the "Better Power" mode, this is 30% higher performance in the same BAPCo benchmark. Both systems were running the same UHD iGPU so the graphics performance will more or less be the same.

Intel hasn't publicly announced their Alder Lake-N lineup but we are likely to get an update later this year.

