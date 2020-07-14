Intel has officially announced the discontinuation of its entire Skylake-X HEDT & Xeon W-2000 CPU families. The move is primarily due to the fact that the said chips have been replaced by new parts which include the Cascade Lake-X HEDT & Xeon W-3000 series family which has been on the retail market for a while now.

Intel Phases Out Skylake-X 9th Gen HEDT & Xeon W-2000 CPU Family, Now Replaced By Cascade Lake-X 10th Gen HEDT & Xeon W-3000 CPU Lineups

The discontinuation process was announced by Intel (via Computerbase) as of 9th July 2020. The last shipments will be made on 9th July 2021. As for the discontinued processors, the list includes all 9th Gen Skylake-X HEDT CPUs along with several Xeon W-2000 series parts. Do note that both families are based on the Skylake-X architecture which has now been replaced by Cascade Lake-X architecture.

The 9th Gen Core-X lineup launched back in 2018 and was met with lots of criticism. There were a few good things about the lineup such as the updated X299 platform which sorted out most of the issues that users faced during the first generation Core-X parts but the processors themselves still didn't match up to AMD's 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper lineup which had hit Intel's HEDT platform real hard, leading them to announce major price restructuring in the 3rd Gen Core-X family. Intel's CPUs are still trying really hard to compete against the Threadripper family which is simply miles ahead in terms of cores/threads/IO.

Not only that but the Xeon W-2000 series parts which have been discontinued are replaced by the Xeon W-3000 series parts and the latest Cascade Lake workstation series will be facing AMD in full force later today with the release of Ryzen Threadripper Pro chips which are aiming to disrupt the workstation segment.

The list of boxed Intel CPUs that have been discontinued are listed below:

The list of tray Intel CPUs that have been discontinued are listed below:

We hope that Intel retires its entire Core-X lineup and focus on how to tackle AMD's Threadripper lineup with its own high core count chips which offer more than 18/28 cores since AMD has been offering 64 core chips for a while and 96/128 cores seem to be the next stop for them in the few coming generations. If Intel doesn't catch up now, they might as well be left behind for a long time.